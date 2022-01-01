Kevin Pietersen Suggests New Tournament For Restoring England’s Lost Glory In Test Cricket

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has suggested the introduction of franchise competition for red-ball cricket to bring back England’s lost glory in Test cricket. These comments come after a disappointing performance by England at the ongoing Ashes where they are currently 0-3 down after the 3rd Test match in a five-match series.

Writing in his column for Betway Kevin Pietersen wrote, "In The Hundred, the ECB have actually produced a competition with some sort of value. It is the best against the best, marketed properly, and the audience are engaged with it. They got new people to the games and I can tell you that the players will have improved markedly for featuring alongside other greats. It’s such a valuable experience. They now need to introduce a similar franchise competition for red-ball cricket, whereby the best play against the best every single week."

It further looked like Kevin Pietersen had fully thought about this as he went around explaining how the league could be structured and said that an eight-team round-robin league format could best suit and that it would help English cricketers play alongside some top red-ball cricketers from across the globe and at the same time it can be an exciting competition.

"They would make money available to attract some of the best overseas players in the world and the top English players would benefit from playing alongside them. It would be a marketable, exciting competition, which would drive improvement in the standard and get people back through the gates for long-form cricket. I see it as an eight-team round-robin league in the middle of the summer," he wrote.

County system can be a feeder system to his new competition idea feels Kevin Pietersen

The former England captain felt that the county system need not change but rather can be a feeder system to his new idea. "We have to have good pitches that reward and encourage strong batting techniques, batting for long periods of time, and that requires skill from bowlers to take wickets. The county system doesn’t necessarily need to change. It can be the feeder system below this competition, where players are developed until they’re ready to step up." he concluded.

