Kevin Pietersen Takes EPIC Dig At England After Road Safety World Series Win Over India

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen slammed a quickfire 75 to douse India Legends in Match No.9 of the ongoing Road Safety World Series. His knock enabled England Legends to slam a massive score of 188-7 from their 20 overs at the Raipur International Cricket Stadium. In response, the Sachin Tendulkar-led Indian Legends fell short of their target by just six runs in a see-saw thriller.

After the win, England Legends skipper Kevin Pietersen took to Instagram and shared an image of his team’s post-match celebration in the dressing room. In doing so, he also shared a hilarious caption as he mocked the recent performances of England’s national side against India. The legendary cricketer wrote, “So England can beat India in India! How cool was that game?”. He later trolled the England selectors by writing “England selectors, we’re all available!”.

Kevin Pietersen’s post and caption was in reference to England’s recent 1-3 drubbing in the hands of India in Chennai and Ahmedabad. Even though the visitors won the first Test at Chennai by 227 runs, they lost the next three matches and in doing so, lost their chance to advance to the final of the ICC World Test Championship. England’s ongoing tour of India will now continue with the limited-overs internationals, with skipper Eoin Morgan set to take over the captaincy from Test leader Joe Root.

Summary of India vs England Road Safety World Series game

India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar won the toss and opted to field first. After the England Legends scored 188-7, the visitors could only gather 182-7 from their allotted overs despite a remarkable fightback from India’s all-round legend Irfan Pathan (61* from 34 balls). Earlier, both Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag departed early to sentence the India Legends at 56-5 inside their first nine overs.

India vs England 2021 updates

The Eoin Morgan-led English side will take on India in the first T20I in a five-match series starting from March 12. The entire series is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The five T20Is will be followed by a set of three ODI matches at Pune before players from both sides depart for their respective Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) franchises.

