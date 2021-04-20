Kevin Pietersen Thanks PM Modi As India Opens Up COVID Vaccine For All; Sees Excitement

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has given special mention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India will be opening up vaccines to the citizens above the age of 18 w.e.f. May 1, 2021. Currently, only those above 45 are allowed to get vaccine doses. After a discussion between PM Modi and pharmaceutical manufacturers, the Centre has decided that all stakeholders will also be given the flexibility to customise to local needs. Moreover, everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get the vaccine against COVID-19, and vaccine manufacturers will be incentivized to further scale up their production, as well as attract new national and international players. Vaccine manufacturers have been empowered to release up to 50% of their supply to state governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

'Congrats': Kevin Pietersen

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pietersen wrote that from May 1, India is opening up vaccines to anyone above the age of 18. The 2010 T20 World Cup winner then mentioned he has observed that many people from the country have shown great enthusiasm on social media and are really excited about it. The cricketer-turned-cricket pundit concluded by thanking PM Modi.

From 1 May, India is opening up vaccines to anyone above the age of 18.

Im seeing many on social media in India extremely excited about this.

Congrats, @narendramodi! ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) April 19, 2021

PM Modi to chair a meeting with vaccine manufacturers today

Coming back to India's vaccination drive, sources have informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday via video conferencing. Sources have further informed that during this scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) will make a presentation and also coordinate with all participants.

Those, who are expected to attend this key meeting include representatives of top drugmakers from India and abroad, including companies whose vaccines have already been approved by the Government of India. PM Modi's scheduled meeting with the vaccine manufacturers will also follow discussions held by the Prime Minister with the country's top doctors and representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on Monday.

Amid the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, PM Modi has held series of meetings with government officials and other stakeholders over India's COVID crisis and COVID vaccine drive in the country.

As of now, two vaccines Oxford/Astrazeneca vaccine Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute in India and indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech are being administered in India. Meanwhile, the 3rd vaccine Sputnik V, which is developed in Russia and will be soon imported and sold in India by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, recently received approval for emergency use by the Drug Controller General of India. Other Coronavirus vaccines available globally and expected soon in India include those made by Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, the last of whom has now sought permission for phase 3 trial.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/AP)