Kevin Pietersen Thanks PM Modi For R-Day Letter: 'Proud Country & A Powerhouse Globally'

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has expressed his gratitude to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "kind words" in the Republic Day greetings letter that he sent to him. On India's Republic Day, January 26, Pietersen received a letter from PM Modi, recognising the England player's fondness for India. The PM expressed his hope that Pietersen would continue to engage closely with the country and its people. PM Modi further added that he enjoys reading Pietersen's tweets in Hindi.

Responding to PM Modi's letter, Pietersen took to Twitter and wrote, "Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit. I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE. Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple of days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes!"

Dear, Mr @narendramodi,

Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit.

I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE 1/2 pic.twitter.com/fHvMMWi4Mi — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 28, 2022

PM Modi writes to Jonty Rhodes, Chris Gayle

Meanwhile, former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes and explosive West Indies batter Chris Gayle also received letters from PM Modi on India's 73rd Republic day. PM Modi thanked the cricketers for their close ties with India and its people.

“Thank you @narendramodi ji for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates #RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a #Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people #JaiHind," Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

"I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi @narendramodi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff love,” Gayle wrote in his post.

Coming back to Pietersen, the South Africa-born cricketer is currently playing in the Legends League Cricket in Oman. Pietersen is part of the World Giants squad, which reached the final on Thursday night after defeating India Maharajas by 5 runs.

