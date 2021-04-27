Kevin Pietersen Thinks Ravi Bishnoi's Catch Is The Greatest In The History Of The IPL

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen gave special mention to youngster Ravi Bishnoi as he took an unbelievable catch during Punjab Kings' IPL 2021 clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

According to KP, the catch taken by Bishnoi is the best catch in the history of the tournament.

'The catch of EVERY IPL tournament': Kevin Pietersen

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Pietersen was left awestruck by the emerging spinner's catch and termed it as 'The catch of EVERY IPL tournament'. Even the passionate cricket fans made their presence felt. However, the South African-born cricketer's tweet evoked mixed reactions on social media and while some of them were on the same page with him, there were many who disagreed with the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst. Here are some of the reactions.

The catch of EVERY IPL tournament. Wow wow wow - Bishnoi ðŸ˜± — Kevin PietersenðŸ¦ (@KP24) April 26, 2021

Ravi Bishnoi's incredible catch

This happened during the third over of KKR's run chase that was bowled by Arshdeep Singh. On the final delivery, Arshdeep bowled a slower delivery in the line of leg-stump as Sunil Narine heaved it aggressively to clear the distance. However, he did not get the timing right and at one point, it appeared as if it would cross the deep mid-wicket boundary but, a spirited Ravi Bishnoi covered a lot of distance and then took a diving catch to his right as he ended up pulling off a stunner.

Eoin Morgan leads from the front, anchors KKR's chase

Coming back to the contest, KKR captain Eoin Morgan called it correctly at the toss and asked PBKS to bat first. His decision was spot on as the 2014 finalists kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually ran out of fire and brimstone and despite fighting knocks from Chris Jordan and youngster Shahrukh Khan, they were restricted to 123/9 from their 20 overs.

Ín reply, Kolkata were reeling at 17/3 in the third over itself before Rahul Tripathi, and, Eoin Morgan carried out the rescue act with a 66-run stand for the fourth wicket. Even after Tripathi's dismissal, Eoin Morgan carried on and successfully anchored KKR's run chase as they got over the line with 20 balls to spare. The two-time winners have now registered their second win of IPL 2021.

The England limited-overs skipper remained unbeaten on a 40-ball 47 at a strike rate of 117.50 that included four boundaries and two maximums. He was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stellar knock.

