Kevin Pietersen Tweets Update After Family Flees To Poland Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to his official Twitter handle on Monday night and shared an update about his immediate family, who have just fleed from Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine last week and escalated the East-West tensions on Monday by ordering the Russian forces to be on high alert, despite the fact that Ukraine doesn’t have any nuclear weapon. Alongside the bloodshed, the Russia-Ukraine war has also disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians, who have been forced to leave the country.

Meanwhile, Pietersen made a special mention about Poland in his tweet, for opening their doors for the fleeing Ukrainians and that too with love. “I can just tell you that Poland has been incredible to fleeing Ukrainians. From the border to the city of Warsaw. I’ve had immediate family that have just escaped & they say that the love they’ve received in Poland is beyond anything they’ve ever experienced. #ThankYouPoland,” Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

How many Ukrainian civilians have fled the country so far?

As per a report by AP, speaking in a video to the U.N. Security Council, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi informed that over 520,000 refugees have fled the war-hit country with the no. still rising every hour. Grandi added that the total no. of refugees is expected to reach 4 million in the coming weeks. While the overall count stood around the half-million mark on Monday, UNHCR spokeswoman Shabia Mantoo informed around 281000 Ukrainian civilians have fled to Poland, more than 84,500 find themselves in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania, and 30,000 have managed to reach Slovakia.

Sanctions on Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine

Major sporting bodies around the world like IOC, UEFA, FIFA, and others have already issued major sanctions against Russia, by either banning their national teams or cancelling future events scheduled to be held in the country. While IOC urged sports federations and organizers around the world to not allow participants from Russia to compete in events, UEFA and FIFA in a joint statement on Monday said the Russian national football teams and club teams have been suspended from all competitions. UEFA earlier changed the venue for the Champions League 2021-22 final from St. Petersburg to Paris. Meanwhile, BWF, IIHF, FINA, and Formula One are some of the other sporting bodies to issues sanctions on Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

