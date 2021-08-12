Kevin Pietersen Urges Tom Banton To Learn From Virat Kohli Amid Low Scoring Performances

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen believes that Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli can teach English hitter Tom Banton a thing or two about batting. While presenting on Sky Sports, Pietersen stated that Tom Banton is a very talented batsman, but that he loses wickets after hitting 30 odd runs and is unable to convert those runs into significant scores. Banton's low-scoring performances, according to Pietersen, are due to him hitting far too many balls over the rope. Pietersen said Banton could learn from Kohli how to keep the ball on the ground and hit between fielders through extra-cover and mid-wicket.

'Banton should learn from Kohli': Warner

Banton, who is presently competing in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, has thrown away wickets after scoring less than 30 runs on many occasions. Banton isn't converting his strong beginnings into big scores. Banton, according to Pietersen, can learn how to start a T20I innings from the finest in the world. The South African-born player also used Australian batsman David Warner as an example, claiming that top batsmen throughout the world don't knock too many sixes at the start of their innings, which is crucial for success in the shortest format.

Banton has scores of 36, 0, 5, 2, and 15 in the last five games that he has played Welsh Fire in The Hundred. The 22-year-old is relatively an experienced cricketer in the short-form of the game given his participation in different leagues all over the world. He has also played 6 ODIs and 9 T20Is for his country since his debut in 2019. Banton has scored 134 runs in 50-over cricket and 205 T20I runs at an average of 26.80 and 22.77, respectively with one half-century each in either format.

Kohli, on the other hand, is guiding his team at Lord's in the second Test against England. The hosts have won the toss and have elected to bowl first in the game, which was called off without a ball being thrown owing to torrential rain.

(Image Credit: PTI/AP)

