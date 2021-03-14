Kevin Pietersen Uses Old Jibe To Hail Yuvraj Singh's 4 Sixes Against South Africa Legends

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took his fans down memory lane after he smashed 4 back-to-back sixes in an over in the Road Safety World Series. Indian Legends on Saturday locked horns with South Africa Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

It was all going smooth for the Indian Legends when the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh entered the stadium and electrified the crowd with his explosive innings. In the 18th over of the India Legends' innings, Yuvraj destroyed De Bruyn's bowling figures. De Bruyn started the over with a dot ball followed by four huge sixes. The back-to-back sixes also reminded his fans of his 'six sixes' in an over against Stuart Broad in the 2007 World T20. Yuvraj smashed 24 runs in the over in his explosive inning of 52 off 22 balls.

Cricket Fraternity Hails Yuvraj Singh

Following this, the cricket fraternity around the world started hailing Yuvraj Singh. Cricketers like Kevin Pietersen, Harbhajan Singh, Sanjay Manjrekar, and more expressed their joy on watching Yuvraj Singh bat.

Kevin Pietersen on his Twitter handle even said that watch Yuvraj Singh hitting sizes is one of the most beautiful things. He wrote, "One of the most beautiful things in cricket, is watching the #PieChucker hitting sixes so easily!" Pie-chucker is a term with which Pietersen has tried to needle Yuvraj for over a decade, with little success. As Yuvraj has understood it, it means 'useless'.

Yuvraj's close friend and former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed his back-to-back sixes in his own style. Harbhajan wrote, "Paji chaaaa gaye".

"In my prime I used to hit 6 sixes, now I am hitting 4 sixes!”Love you Yuvi! Thoroughly enjoyed that!" wrote Sanjay Manjrekar.

Indian Legends Vs South Africa Legends

Talking about the match, India Legends posted a huge total of 204 runs in 20 overs riding on the knocks of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh. Indian Legends went on to win the game comfortably by 56 runs after restricting South Africa Legends on 148/7. Yusuf Pathan was the pick of the bowlers for India Legends as he finished with a three-wicket haul.

Yusuf Pathan who recently retired from all forms of cricket finished with figures of 3/34. Yuvraj also showcased his skills from the ball as he took two wickets during South Africa Legends' innings.