Kevin Pietersen Vs Piers Morgan Banter On Twitter Leaves Netizens In Splits

Recently, Kevin Pietersen and Piers Morgan were involved in a witty and hilarious Twitter banter over their golf match which left the fans in splits.

Fans have always enjoyed the witty and humorous moments of former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen through his social media accounts. Recently, fans got to experience a new Kevin Pietersen Twitter banter with English broadcaster and television personality Piers Morgan. However, the Kevin Pietersen vs Piers Morgan Twitter banter did not include any topic related to politics or cricket, rather it involved a golfing encounter between the two gentlemen.

Kevin Pietersen Twitter post taking a dig at Pier Morgan

Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Friday to inform his fans that the greatest sporting occasion of the summer was going to happen at Wentworth that morning. He further added that the sporting occasion would see him go against Piers Morgan while saying in a light-hearted way that it was time to shut him up. Pietersen was referring to a golf match he was going to play against Piers Morgan at the Wentworth golf course.

Kevin Pietersen vs Piers Morgan Twitter banter

A Twitter user asked Pietersen as to why he was doing that to which Pietersen replied that he was doing it for the people. Morgan addressed this tweet while replying to Pietersen in a witty and humorous way. While addressing the difference in their social media following, Morgan said that he had twice as many followers as Pietersen and the people had already chosen their champ. He also responded to Pietersen’s earlier tweet saying that the former England captain was going down in the golf game while also sharing a hilarious video of Kevin Pietersen trying to intimidate him.

While speaking to golfnews.co.uk, Kevin Pietersen had earlier revealed that his favourite golf course in the UK was at the Wentworth. He also said that he had moved into a house that was located near the 13th hole on the West Course. According to his own testimonial, Pietersen has played in the West Course more than 50 times already. His best round is an 80 on the East Course.

ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 live stream

Meanwhile, the ENG vs NZ 2nd Test match has begun on June 10. The ENG vs NZ 2nd Test live telecast is covered by Sony Pictures Networks India. For all the fans who want to catch the ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 live stream, the live telecast starts at 3:30 p.m. (IST) for each day of the 2nd Test match. Fans who wish to watch the ENG vs NZ live score on television can tune into Sony SIX channel. For England vs New Zealand live streaming, fans can also use the SonyLIV app and website.

