Kevin Pietersen Vs Piers Morgan Banter On Twitter Leaves Netizens In Splits

Fans have always enjoyed the witty and humorous moments of former England cricket team captain Kevin Pietersen through his social media accounts. Recently, fans got to experience a new Kevin Pietersen Twitter banter with English broadcaster and television personality Piers Morgan. However, the Kevin Pietersen vs Piers Morgan Twitter banter did not include any topic related to politics or cricket, rather it involved a golfing encounter between the two gentlemen.

Kevin Pietersen Twitter post taking a dig at Pier Morgan

Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Friday to inform his fans that the greatest sporting occasion of the summer was going to happen at Wentworth that morning. He further added that the sporting occasion would see him go against Piers Morgan while saying in a light-hearted way that it was time to shut him up. Pietersen was referring to a golf match he was going to play against Piers Morgan at the Wentworth golf course.

The greatest sporting occasion this summer is happening at Wentworth this morning.



Me v @piersmorgan! ⛳️



Time to shut him up! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 11, 2021

Kevin Pietersen vs Piers Morgan Twitter banter

A Twitter user asked Pietersen as to why he was doing that to which Pietersen replied that he was doing it for the people. Morgan addressed this tweet while replying to Pietersen in a witty and humorous way. While addressing the difference in their social media following, Morgan said that he had twice as many followers as Pietersen and the people had already chosen their champ. He also responded to Pietersen’s earlier tweet saying that the former England captain was going down in the golf game while also sharing a hilarious video of Kevin Pietersen trying to intimidate him.

Mate,I have twice as many followers as you, the people have already chosen their champ. https://t.co/GKJhJKmeFE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2021

While speaking to golfnews.co.uk, Kevin Pietersen had earlier revealed that his favourite golf course in the UK was at the Wentworth. He also said that he had moved into a house that was located near the 13th hole on the West Course. According to his own testimonial, Pietersen has played in the West Course more than 50 times already. His best round is an 80 on the East Course.

You’re going down FIGJAM 👊🏌️‍♂️🏆 https://t.co/7emDsIsMez — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2021

So, ⁦@KP24⁩ just sent me this video before our big Wentworth 🏌️‍♂️ clash... presumably he thought it would intimidate me... but he looks like a panicked zombie who hasn’t slept because of nerves.

You OK, Kev? 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2zPYkyHrKL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2021

Image Source: Piers Morgan IG/ Kevin Pietersen Twitter