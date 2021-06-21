Kevin Pietersen Wants To Learn About Cryptocurrencies; Reveals What He's Heard About Them

As the world is following the rise and fall and continued meanderings of cryptocurrencies with bated breaths, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Sunday sought help from his Twitter followers to help him understand the overall concept of digital currency. Kevin Pietersen revealed that he has been doing research in order to learn the basic concept of the much-talked cryptocurrency. In his post, Pietersen also said that he is being told that cryptocurrency is like the Internet in the 90s.

Anyone in crypto or not that can help me here? I’m doing research and trying to learn about it.

Keep being told it’s like the internet in the 90s & now look at the internet…



Anything good to read that you’ve read? — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 20, 2021

Netizens' advice to Kevin Pietersen's crypto query

As soon as Kevin Pietersen dropped his question on cryptocurrency, many shared their experience with the former English cricketer. While some said that it is not the right platform to ask this question, others seemed divided over investing in cryptocurrency. This is what netizens have to say:

KP, all I would say is tread carefully and delve with great caution… — Damian Beeley (@DamianBeeley) June 20, 2021

You’ve worked hard to build your wealth, look after it bud 👍🏻 — Dirk Groeneveld (@dirkgroeneveld) June 20, 2021

Invest your life savings KP - in the words of my financial advisor. Our children will never forgive us if we don’t invest in crypto — george bridges (@GeorgBridges) June 20, 2021

What is Cryptocurrency?

A cryptocurrency is basically one of many distributed currencies that are increasingly being traded and used as payments online for goods and services. Many companies have issued their own currencies, often called tokens or coins. Cryptocurrencies work using a technology called blockchain. Blockchain is a decentralised technology spread across many computers that manage and record transactions and the 'problem solving' that is involved in this task leads to 'rewards' that is the issuance of coins or tokens that have value on principles of demand, supply and sentiment.

Cryptocurrency is becoming popular all around the world day by day. As a long-term investment option, mode of payment, and trading, cryptocurrencies are witnessing a rise in interest. Many companies have also started to recognise crypto coins such as Bitcoins as a substitute for money. However, their tenability remains under the scanner. India's RBI had attempted to de-recognise cryptocurrencies but this decision was revoked by the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, China on May 18 announced that country’s financial institutions and payment companies are banned from providing any services related to cryptocurrency transactions and has even warned the investors against speculative crypto trading.

China’s three industry bodies said in a joint statement on Tuesday, “Recently, cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed and plummeted, and speculative trading of cryptocurrency has rebounded, seriously infringing on the safety of people's property and disrupting the normal economic and financial order. Judging from the current judicial practice in my country, virtual currency transaction contracts are not protected by law."

(Image Credits: Unsplash/Instagram-Kevin Pietersen)