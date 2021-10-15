Kevin Pietersen's Hilarious Response To Rahul Dravid's Story; 'Calling You David Forever'

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid remembered the cricketing story that he believes inspired the iconic CRED commercial featuring him. In a recent video broadcast on CRED's official YouTube channel, Dravid revealed that an incident in 2014, when he was the mentor of IPL side Rajasthan Royals, may have prompted scriptwriters to produce the amusing commercial. Dravid's angry side was displayed to the broader audience in the CRED advertising, which was released earlier this year. Rahul Dravid played himself in the commercial, but he was not his typical self, who is known for his calm demeanour.

Lately, one of Jammy's good friends has come forward with a hilarious response

After having watched Rahul Dravid's CRED story on the social media platform, his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate Kevin Pietersen decided to have some fun at the 2003 World Cup finalist's expense. Taking to the micro-blogging site, KP wrote that from now on he would be addressing Rahul as 'David forever'.

I’m now calling you David forever, buddy! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/loj5mMZcSR — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 14, 2021

Even the netizens came forward and had a gala time. Here are some of the reactions:

Rahul Dravid's brilliant piece of advice to Kevin Pietersen

In the same video, Rahul Dravid has revealed what advice he had given to Kevin Pietersen to tackle spin.

During England's tour of Bangladesh in 2010, the 'Three Lions' had played a practise match prior to the Test series where Pietersen had a forgettable outing as he could only manage to score 2 and 20 in both the innings and he had lost his wickets to spinners on both occasions. They were Shakib Al Hasan and Abdur Razzak, respectively.

Kevin Pietersen definitely wanted to improve and therefore, he decided to seek advice from arguably the best in the business, Rahul Dravid about how to play spin. Rahul Dravid, who is also one of the gentlemen of world cricket obliged and wrote a big note to the former English skipper on how to tackle spinners effectively. The World T20 winner went on to highlight this in his autobiography titled ‘KP: The Autobiography’.

Here's what Dravid had asked Pietersen to follow in order to play the spin well

“One good practice is to bat against Swann and Monty without pads or with just knee pads (maybe not a day before a game!). When you have no pads it will force you, sometimes painfully, to get the bat forward off the pads and will force you to watch the ball. Also, the leg will be less keen to push out without any protection."

“My coach would tell me you should never need pads to play spin!! Watch the ball and trust yourself. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t play spin, I have seen you and you can."

Rahul Dravid's email to Kevin Pietersen when the latter asked 'The Wall' on how to play spin. pic.twitter.com/142wnaUDqo — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) September 15, 2019

