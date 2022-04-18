Kevin Pietersen's Hindi Tweet For 'world's Best Hospitality' In India Leaves Fans Elated

Veteran English cricketer Kevin Pietersen took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and shared a picture of him traveling to India. In the post, Pietersen revealed he is much excited about returning to India, for commentating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after a 4 year hiatus. The 41-year-old last commentated on the IPL in the 2017 edition of the tournament and he also claims a significant fanbase in India as well. The IPL 2022 edition commenced on March 26 and has featured 29 matches so far, while 30 matches are remaining to be played.

Meanwhile, expressing his feelings on Monday, Pietersen wrote, "Very excited to be back in India to do commentary on IPL." He further mentioned that India provides the world’s best hospitability adding that he will always be grateful for this. The former England player concluded his tweet by stating he will land in India in a few hours.

Indian cricket fans await Kevin Pietersen's commentary in IPL 2022

Twitterati in India was elated on seeing Kevin Pietersen's Tweet in Hindi which send the internet buzzing about it. A fan welcomed Pietersen to India and mentioned he is excited to listen to Pietersen’s commentary. The fan also noted Pietersen will enjoy his stay in India. While there were a plethora of responses to Pietersen’s tweet, a few fans also wondered if they will listen to Pietersen commentating in Hindi.

भारत में आपका स्वागत है। यहां अपने प्रवास का आनंद लें। मैं आपकी शानदार कमेंट्री सुनने का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहा हूं। — Priyanshu Bhattacharya 🏏 (@im_Priyanshu_B7) April 18, 2022

भारत आपका स्वागत करता है, प्रिय केविन पीटर्सन! — Jatin.Vats🌍🌟 #Behind You Paltan 💙 (@vats68) April 18, 2022

भारत में आपका स्वागत है केविन ❤️ — India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) April 18, 2022

we r exited for your commentry in Hindi😊😍😊 will you do ?? — भटका राही (@JJasnathi) April 18, 2022

A look at the IPL 2022 points table after 29 matches

With that being said, IPL 2022 is currently approaching its second half and has already featured many iconic cricketing moments. With 29 matches already done and dusted, Gujarat Titans lead the points table with five wins and one loss from six matches, with 10 points to their credit. Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad sit 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively, tied at eight points, with the Net Run Rate separating them.

Rajasthan Royals sit fifth with three wins and two loses from five games, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings respectively. At the same time, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings are eighth and ninth in the standings with four and two points to their credit. The five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indian sit at the bottom of the points table with no wins in six matches so far.

(Image: bcci.tv)