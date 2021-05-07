Kevin Pietersen's Important Request For Sourav Ganguly After IPL Suspension Revealed

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely by the IPL GC and the BCCI on Tuesday after players and staff members of different teams started testing positive for Covid-19 inside the bio-bubble environment. The IPL 2021 began on April 9, just months after the conclusion of the 2020 season and the first match took place between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The IPL 2021 postponed news came in the mid-season with the last match taking place on Sunday, May 2 between the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals.

IPL latest news after IPL 2021 postponed

As per the IPL latest news, the remaining matches of the IPL 2021 season are most likely to be conducted in the UAE in the month of September. Sourav Ganguly recently defended the decision to host the IPL in India and said that the UAE option was discussed along with it. Now, former England cricketer, Kevin Pietersen has made an important suggestion for hosting the remaining part of the IPL 2021.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Kevin Pietersen's request to Sourav Ganguly

Speaking to Betway Insider, Kevin Pietersen said that he has seen people talking about the UAE as a possible destination to finish the IPL in September but he actually think that the IPL should move to the UK. According to Pietersen, when the England vs India Test series will be concluded, there will be a window in September to host the IPL matches before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Due to the Test series, most of the players from India and England will already be present and ready.

The UK as a potential venue?

According to Pietersen, the mid-period of September is the most beautiful time in the UK and the BCCI could use Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham and the two London grounds for the matches. He also pointed out the fact that cricket in the UK is well supported by the Indian fans and playing in a World T20 match against India at Lord’s had felt like an away game for him. He concluded by saying that the IPL has been to venues like South Africa and UAE and for hosting the remaining season, England can be a perfect venue.

India coronavirus cases analysis

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of May 6, 2021, India coronavirus cases analysis saw 414,188 new cases with a weekly average of 389,803 cases. The Vaccine India stats have seen 31,544,713 people being fully vaccinated and 131,058,890 people having received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of May 6, 2021. India has seen a total of 2.15 crore cases with 1.76 crore recovered people and 2.34 lakh deaths.

