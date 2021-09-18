Kevin Pietersen's Reaction To Virat Kohli's Stepping Down As Captain Leaves Fans Confused

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen’s eye-catching comment on Virat Kohli’s post about giving up the captaincy of the Indian team in T20 Internationals after the conclusion of the upcoming T20 World Cup left many fans wondering the reason Pietersen did so. Kohli’s announcement on Instagram also received reactions from fans and cricketers all around the world. Among the different reactions, Pietersen commented with the fire, which confused the fans, and they put their thoughts out.

One of the users questioned Pietersen about his intentions and questioned with an angry emoji, asking what is the reaction and what does he mean. Another user said to Pietersen not to underestimate King Kohli. While, another user asked Pietersen if he is happy, following the announcement.

Meanwhile, a user justified the former England cricketer’s reaction by saying everyone questioning Pietersen’s reaction to respect others the same way we respect our leader, referring to Virat Kohli. He further added that Pietersen was a great player and it is not necessary that he is making fun of Kohli, just because he commented using an emoji. He further justified by adding that he may have used the fire emoji to show his respect to the bold decision of Virat. He concluded by saying that everyone should look at the emoji in a positive manner.

Kohli took the decision to give up the captaincy in the T20 format and citing the need to manage his immense workload in the past few years first as a player and then as a Captain of India in all three formats. As per Kohli, he needs to give himself space and get ready to lead India in Test and ODI cricket in the best way possible. He has one more big assignment as a T20 skipper of India left, in form of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, which is scheduled to begin on October 17 at the UAE. Kohli has led the Indian side, for 45 matches in T20 Internationals and won 27 out of them. He has a winning percentage of 65.11% while leading the side.

