Kevin Pietersen's Stake In South African Safari Makes Him Criticise UK's Tourism Policy

Apart from playing various roles in the international cricket circuit, former England captain Kevin Pietersen has been actively involved in conveying important updates and expressing his opinions regarding the Covid-19 situation. Kevin Pietersen has been quite vocal through his Twitter account on various topics ranging from wildlife conservation to UK vaccine update. Recently, the former England captain has criticised the travel policy of the UK for its strict restrictions being applicable to fully vaccinated citizens.

BBC news presenter Paul Charles took to Twitter on Wednesday to point out the differences in the travel policy between the USA and the UK for its fully vaccinated citizens. Charles pointed out that the USA is allowing fully vaccinated citizens to travel without having to self-isolate on their return. He stated that the EU is also about to agree on the same lines for its fully vaccinated citizens. He later argued about the UK not following a similar policy for its fully vaccinated citizens who are returning to the country.

The #USA is letting fully-jabbed citizens travel without having to self-isolate on their return. The #EU is about to agree that fully-jabbed citizens can enter without having to self-isolate. The #UK doesn’t want to let fully-jabbed citizens have same rights. Why? @ThePCAgency — Paul Charles 🚦🚦🚦 (@PPaulCharles) May 19, 2021

Kevin Pietersen speaks on UK's travel policy

Kevin Pietersen agreed to the argument made by Charles by replying back to his tweet. Pietersen said that the US citizens who are fully vaccinated are travelling to South Africa without any restrictions and the situation had to change in the UK. Currently, the UK travel policy for people returning to the country depends on where the person is coming from for the last 10 days. The UK has categorized the countries into 3 lists and people that fall in any of the 3 lists have to go generate a mandatory Covid-19 negative test along with different quarantine conditions.

Exactly right! US citizens who are jabbed are going on safari in South Africa without any restrictions.



It has to change in UK! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 19, 2021

Kevin Pietersen rhinos conservation effort

Apart from giving UK vaccine update during the pandemic, Pietersen is also involved in various campaigns for the conservation of rhinos. He has also started the initiative of SORAI for the preservation and protection of endangered species of the rhinos. The Kevin Pietersen rhinos conservation effort also aims at gathering awareness and public support for the global matter.

Kevin Pietersen net worth

According to wealtholino.com, the Kevin Pietersen net worth figures stands at USD 7.5 million. Currently, he has stepped into the roles of a cricket commentator as well as an analyst. Kevin Pietersen was also the most expensive player at the IPL 2009 auction when he was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 7.55 crores.

Kevin Pietersen house in South Africa

The former England captain has set up his own luxury getaway on the beautiful banks of the Sabie River called the Umganu Lodge. His luxury abode offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the visitors, offering them the ultimate place to stay in South Africa to see wildlife roaming free. Kevin Pietersen lives part-time in the South African bush on a rhino ranch.

Disclaimer: The above Kevin Pietersen net worth and Kevin Pietersen house information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Source: Kevin Pietersen Twitter