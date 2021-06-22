Kevin Pietersen's Suggestion For ICC Over WTC Final Makes Fans Debate About Venue

Fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed their disappointment towards the selection of venue for the all-important World Test Championship Final by the ICC. Fans had to wait for a period of 2 years to experience the WTC Final encounter between India and New Zealand. However, Day 1 and Day 4 of the WTC Final were completely washed off by the rain and fans are wondering whether a complete game would be possible despite a Reserve Day being introduced by the ICC.

Kevin Pietersen puts forward his choice of venue for the WTC Final

Recently, former England captain Kevin Pietersen put forward his choice of venue that he would have selected for the WTC Final. After Day 4 of the IND vs NZ Test match was washed off by the rain, Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and wrote that if it was up to him, Dubai would always host a one-off match like this WTC game. Kevin Pietersen then listed out all the points which made Dubai a favourable venue to host games like the WTC Final.

If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one off match like this WTC game.

Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub!

Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium. — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) June 21, 2021

He further wrote that Dubai could have served as a neutral venue with a fabulous stadium. Dubai also presented guaranteed weather conditions which would have allowed the game to be resumed for all the days of the Test match. He also wrote that Dubai had excellent training facilities and a travel hub with the ICC home next to the stadium. The remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season is also set to be resumed in the UAE.

Kylie Jamieson impact in the WTC Final 2021

Kyle Jamieson bowled a total of 22 overs while taking 5 wickets and maintaining an economy of 1.41 in the first innings. He took the wickets of important batsmen like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant while rounding up the lower batting order with single-digit scores. Indian captain Virat Kohli was looking set on the pitch and fans were expecting him to score big. However, the New Zealand bowler restricted the Indian captain for a score of 44 runs.

There's also a reason no cricket is played in June there, KP. It's currently 45 degrees. — Adam Sutherland (@ADSutherland_) June 21, 2021

What has Dubai got that Southampton doesn’t have?! — Joshua (@Joshua50227705) June 21, 2021

That's what happens when you jump to reply without even reading a tweet. KP said any important one off matches should not be hosted in England. We all know about the unpredictable weather in England. It is unfair for other countries to come to England and get a washout match. — amit (@amitbikram14) June 21, 2021

Final Venue must be decided only after we know the finalists. Like in this year's case, aus(Mcg) should have been the venue. Uk isn't a neutral venue for nz by any means. — Ankur Sharma (@ankurs14tweets) June 21, 2021

IND vs NZ WTC Final at end of Day 3

The Indian team was restricted to a score of 217 runs with Ajinkya Rahane emerging as a top run-scorer for the Indian team with his knock of 49 runs. Kyle Jamieson took his 5th 5-wicket haul in the WTC Final while bowling 12 maiden overs. Devon Conway’s brilliant half-century followed by Tom Latham’s knock of 30 runs gave a solid start to the New Zealand team and Day 4 of the Test match will be resumed by captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the crease.

India vs New Zealand live telecast

As per WTC Final live streaming details, India vs New Zealand Test match is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST for each day. However, with Day 1 and Day 4 washed out due to rain, June 23 will act as a Reserve Day to allow the remaining overs to be completed. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the IND vs NZ WTC Final in India and fans can tune into the array of Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand live telecast. IND vs NZ WTC Final live streaming will be carried out by the Disney+ Hotstar platform and fans can tune in through their website or app.

