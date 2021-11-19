Kevin Pietersen's T20 World Cup XI Has No Indian, Excludes Player Of The Tournament Warner

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has picked top performers from the ICC T20 World Cup to form his team of the tournament. Pietersen has named three Pakistan cricketers in his team, including Babar Azam, who scored the most runs in the recently-concluded edition of the T20 World Cup. Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are the other two Pakistani players who have found spots in Pietersen's World Cup XI. The former England captain, however, left Australia's explosive batter, David Warner, out of his team of the tournament. Warner scored the second most number of runs in the competition and was adjudged the player of the tournament. No Indian players, too, have been included in Pietersen's XI.

Apart from those mentioned before, Pietersen's World Cup XI includes two players-- each from Sri Lanka, South Africa, and England. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult is the sole Kiwi who has found a place in Pietersen's team of the tournament. Charith Asalanka, who scored the most runs for Sri Lanka in the World Cup, has been included in Pietersen's XI alongside Wanindu Hasaranga, who picked the most number of wickets overall. Hasaranga also registered a hat-trick against South Africa during one of Sri Lanka's group matches. England opener Jos Buttler and all-rounder Moeen Ali have been included based on their superb performances in the World Cup.

Aiden Markram and Anrich Nortje are the two South Africans included in Pietersen's team of the tournament. While Markram finished the World Cup as South Africa's second-highest run-scorer with 162 runs in five matches, Nortje ended the competition as the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas. The only Australian player named by Pietersen in his World Cup XI team is spinner Adam Zampa, who picked the second most number of wickets in the ICC event. Pietersen, while speaking to Betway, said Zampa's wicket-taking ability was one of the key reasons why Australia won the tournament.

Kevin Pietersen's Team of the Tournament (T20 World Cup)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Jos Buttler (England)

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka)

Aiden Makram (South Africa)

Moeen Ali (England)

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka)

Adam Zampa (Australia)

Trent Boult (New Zealand)

Anrich Nortje (South Africa)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan)

Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win its maiden World T20 title on November 14. Australia had reached the finals of the competition after defeating Pakistan in the semi-finals. Meanwhile, New Zealand had advanced after beating England in the first semi-final game on November 10.

(Image: AP/ANI)