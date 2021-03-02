KHA Vs BAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Kharian will face Bangladesh Kings in Match 85 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The KHA vs BAK match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Here is our KHA vs BAK Dream11 prediction, KHA vs BAK Dream11 team and KHA vs BAK playing 11. The KHA vs BAK live streaming will be available on FanCode.

KHA vs BAK Dream11 prediction: KHA vs BAK match preview

Kharian are playing in the tournament for the first time and have done really well so far. After starting the tournament with a win against the Barcelona Gladiators by 7 wickets, the team lost a couple of matches in between before managing to win 2 matches on the trot. With 3 wins and 2 losses they currently are at the fourth spot in the Group C standings and will be eyeing a win to climb up the ladder.

Bangladesh Kings are third on the points table and will be looking to make a move up the points table by winning the match. The last time these two sides faced each other, it was the Bangladesh Kings who got the better of Kharian and they will look to do the double over their opponents. This should be a great contest to watch.

KHA vs BAK live prediction: Squad details for KHA vs BAK Dream11 team

KHA: Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed (c), Muhammad Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar (wk), Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Asad Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Abrar Hussain, Habib Ur Rehman, Mohsin Ali, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Adil Iqbal

BAK: Hussain Aminul, Moshiur Rahman (c), Moynul Islam, Muhammad Masood (wk), Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Saqib Muhammad, Kosrul Ahmed, Moyez Uddin, Ripon Ahmed, Jubed Miah, Shahedur Rahman, M Shofi Ahmed, Soyful Islam, A Naseri, Shahedur Rahman, K Foysol, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Ataur Rahman Khan, MD Saiful Islam, MD Rahul, MD Saiful Islam

KHA vs BAK match prediction: Top picks for KHA vs BAK playing 11

Adeel Ahmed

Jahanzaib Asghar

Sofiqul Islam

Tahed Ahmed

KHA vs BAK Dream11 live: KHA vs BAK Dream11 team

KHA vs BAK live: KHA vs BAK match prediction

As per our KHA vs BAK Dream11 prediction, BAK will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHA vs BAK match prediction and KHA vs BAK playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHA vs BAK Dream11 team and KHA vs BAK Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

