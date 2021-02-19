KHA Vs BAK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Kharian will face Bangladesh Kings in the 46th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 19 at 1:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our KHA vs BAK Dream11 prediction, probable KHA vs BAK playing 11 and KHA vs BAK Dream11 team.

KHA vs BAK Dream11 prediction: KHA vs BAK match preview

KHA have made an impressive start to their campaign by winning both their opening matches due to which they are currently placed third on the points table. After bating Barcelona Gladiators by 7 wickets in the opening match, they went to get the better of Minhaj Cricket Club in a nail-biting encounter which they won by 1 run. Their only loss came against Raval Sporting who crushed them by 50 runs.

Bangladesh Kings, on other hand, beat Skyways by 8 wickets in their previous encounter, while losing to Minhaj by 50 runs. With 1 win and 1 loss, they are second from the bottom and will look to climb the points table by winning the upcoming clash. Players like skipper Adeel Ahmed, Danish Abdullah will once again look to do well for the side.

KHA vs BAK Dream11 prediction: Squad details for KHA vs BAK Dream11 team

KHA: Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

BAK: Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam Foysol, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan.

KHA vs BAK live: Top picks for KHA vs BAK Dream11 team

Danish Abdullah

Adeel Ahmed

Muhammad Masood

Moshiur Rahman

KHA vs BAK playing 11: KHA vs BAK Dream11 team

KHA vs BAK live: KHA vs BAK match prediction

As per our prediction, KHA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHA vs BAK match prediction and KHA vs BAK Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHA vs BAK Dream11 team and MIN vs KHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

