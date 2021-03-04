KHA Vs MIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Stream Info

Kharian are all set to face Minhaj in Match 93 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The KHA vs MIN match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM IST from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, March 4, 2021. Here is our KHA vs MIN Dream11 prediction, KHA vs MIN Dream11 team and KHA vs MIN playing 11. The KHA vs MIN live streaming will be available on FanCode.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Receives 'Whistle Podu' Welcome In Chennai For IPL 2021 Training Camp: WATCH

KHA vs MIN Dream11 prediction: KHA vs MIN match preview

Currently, both teams are separated by 4 points on the points table and the margin could narrow down if Kharian beat Minhaj in this contest. This is the second match of the day for Kharian, who play their first match of the day versus table-toppers Raval Sporting. In the last five matches, the team has secured just 2 wins and lost 3 matches and will be eyeing to win both matches to end the day on a high.

Also Read: Kieron Pollard 6 Sixes Moment Makes Fans Compare Ian Bishop To Ravi Shastri In Commentary

Minhaj, on the other hand, has 5 wins and 2 losses and are second on the points table. They too will be eyeing for a win to challenge for top spot if Raval Sporting does not win on Thursday. The last time these two sides faced each other,. it was Kharian who overcame Minhaj by the narrowest of margins in. The newly-crowned Spanish Champions (Minhaj) will have revenge on their mind.

Also Read: Mohammed Siraj Justifies Selection Over Umesh Yadav, Sends Joe Root Back For 5: WATCH

KHA vs MIN live prediction: Squad details for KHA vs MIN Dream11 team

KHA : Qaiser Zulfiqar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Muhammad Naeem, MD Umar Waqas, Junaid Ali,Abdul Wadood Awan, Ehsan Hussain, Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Adil Iqbal, Junaid Ilyas, Abrar Hussain, Asad Ali,Hassan Tanver,Mohsin Ali, Habib Ur Rehman, Mozzam Iqbal,Waqar Hussain, MD Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

Also Read: Axar Patel Strikes With Straight Balls, Harsha Bhogle Calls It 'English Pandemic': WATCH

MIN: Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed, Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood and Faizan Ali.

KHA vs MIN match prediction: Top picks for KHA vs MIN playing 11

Adeel Ahmed

Jahanzaib Asghar

Asjad Butt

Awais Ahmed

KHA vs MIN Dream11 live: KHA vs MIN Dream11 team

KHA vs MIN live: KHA vs MIN match prediction

As per our KHA vs MIN Dream11 prediction, MIN will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHA vs MIN match prediction and KHA vs MIN playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHA vs MIN Dream11 team and KHA vs MIN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.