KHA Vs RAS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Match Preview

Kharian will take on Raval Sporting in the 36th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 17 at 1:00 pm IST. The match will be played at the Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Here's a look at our KHA vs RAS Dream11 prediction, probable KHA vs RAS playing 11 and KHA vs RAS Dream11 team.

Also Read: Ben Stokes Tries To Entertain With Handstand, Indian Fans Troll Him Comically Instead

KHA vs RAS Dream11 prediction: KHA vs RAS match preview

Kharian made a fantastic start to their ECS campaign by winning their opening match versus fellow debutants Barcelona Gladiators. They won the match by 7 wickets courtesy of which they are currently placed in the second spot on the Group C Points table. They will be eyeing for yet another win to hold on to their current position.

On the other hand, Raval Sporting did not have a great start as they lost their opening encounter by 74 runs against Minhaj but the team bounced back to secure a win in their second match. With one win and a loss each, they are currently placed at fourth position in the Group C points standings and will eye a win to move up the points table. This match should be a great contest between these two sides

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah Might Be Rested For Upcoming Limited-overs Series Against England

KHA vs RAS Dream11 prediction: Squad details for KHA vs RAS Dream11 team

KHA: Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed (c), Muhammad Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar (wk), Adil Iqbal, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Abrar Hussain, Habib Ur Rehman Abdul Awan, Mohsin Ali, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

RAS: Amit Das, Datta Karan (c), Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

Also Read: India Vs England: Ajinkya Rahane Likely To Captain Hosts In Ahmedabad Day-Night Test

KHA vs RAS live: Top picks for KHA vs RAS Dream11 team

Kishitij Patel

Qaiser Zulfiqar

Jahanzaib Asghar

Davinder Singh

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin Believes He Has 'realistic' Chance Of Playing ICC T20 World Cup 2021

KHA vs RAS playing 11: KHA vs RAS Dream11 team

KHA vs RAS live: KHA vs RAS match prediction

As per our prediction, KHA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHA vs RAS match prediction and KHA vs RAS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHA vs RAS Dream11 team and PUW vs FAL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.