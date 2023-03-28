Left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed recently shared how the then U-19 head coach Rahul Dravid helped him regain confidence during the 2016 U19 World Cup. Khaleel, who was struggling after failing to take any wickets in the first game, feared being dropped from the team. However, Dravid motivated him, emphasizing that a player's caliber cannot be judged from a single match.

In a recent interview with Aakash Chopra on Jio Cinema, Khaleel recalled how he was inspired by Dravid's words and went on to perform well in the tournament. Despite only taking three wickets in six games, Khaleel impressed many with his excellent economy rate of 3.82. Although his confidence had taken a hit, Khaleel remained determined to perform and do well for the country.

"It was Rahul Dravid's first year as a coach as well. We played a few series before the World Cup. We had that realization that we were representing India. Rahul Dravid played a major role during that time,"

"I was wicketless in the first game of the World Cup, and I was very upset, thinking that I might get dropped. He told me that a player doesn't become good or bad on the basis of one game or series. Those words motivated me a lot, and I got newfound confidence," he added.

Khaleel Ahmed admits he lost a lot of confidence at the start of his career

Khaleel also stated that early in his career, a lot of hype was being created around cricketers from big cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. He recalled how Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw were getting all the attention, admitting that it did hamper his confidence. Khaleel, however, said he took that in a positive way and decided to shut down the hype by taking their wickets.

"When I started playing cricket, I observed that there was a lot of hype around players from Mumbai and Delhi. Everyone was talking about Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw," Khaleel added.

"I lost confidence at times because of that. However, I always thought that I was the best. I used to think that if so many people are talking about these guys, then I would be the one to take their wickets," he added.

Image: BCCI

