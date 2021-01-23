KHP Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Match Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab are set to play each other again in the Pakistan One Day Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to be played at United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi on January 24 and scheduled to kick off at 10:00 AM according to IST. Let's look at our KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among other details.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is currently positioned third in the league table as they have won four and lost the same number of games from their eight matches. With just eight points against their name, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be aiming to have some consistency in their performances and look to walk away with a victory as in their next outing against Central Punjab.

Central Punjab, on the other hand, is at par with their opponents Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they also have 8 points from eight games with four wins and the same number of losses. However, a poorer NRR has resulted in them positioned a slot below Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 5th position. Central Punjab will walk into the aiming to get their revenge on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as they chased down Punjab’s 306 total in 47 overs to walk away with the win in the third match of the league.

Squads for KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa- Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir Khan, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Rehan Afridi, Musadiq Ahmed, Adil Amin, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Asif Afridi, Khalid Usman , Mohammad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Irfanullah Shah, Imran Khan, Arshad-Iqbal, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Mohsin, Muhammad Amir Hamzat, Israrullah

Central Punjab- Rizwan Hussain, Qasim Akram, Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Ali, Zafar Gohar, Tayyab Tahir, Saad Nasim, Ahmed Bashir, Raza Ali Dar, Usman Qadir, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Shan, Junaid Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Sohaibullah, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Muhammad Akhlaq, Bilal Asif, Ali Zaryab

KHP vs CEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Mohammad Haris

Batsmen- Fakhar Zaman, Rizwan Hussain, Sahibzada Farhan

Allrounders- Saad Nasim, Khalid Usman, Qasim Akram, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowlers- Usman Qadir, Mohammad Amir Khan, Zafar Gohar

KHP vs CEP Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain- Qasim Akram or Khalid Usman

Vice-Captain- Fakhar Zaman or Rizwan Hussain

KHP vs CEP Match prediction

We expect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to pipe out their opponents and register a narrow win at the end of this match,

Note: The above KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, KHP vs CEP Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The KHP vs CEP Dream11 Team and KHP vs CEP playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

