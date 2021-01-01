KHP Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Final Match Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will face Central Punjab in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Friday, January 1. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi at 10:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our KHP vs CEP match prediction, probable KHP vs CEP playing 11 and KHP vs CEP Dream11 team.

KHP vs CEP live: KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction and preview

Defending champions Central Punjab, led by Hasan Ali, made one of the most remarkable turnarounds after being rooted at the bottom of the six-team table at the end of the fifth-round. During that period they failed to win a single match, however, the team made an inspirational comeback by winning four out of their last five matches and drawing the fifth to climb to the second spot on the points table which sealed their final’s berth.

Defending champions take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the five-day #QeA20 Final at National Stadium Karachi from Friday



Preview: https://t.co/EgEBjfl1I2 #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/78IodE8Kfd — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 31, 2020

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the other hand finished as the top team on the points table by accumulating 161 points (five wins, four draws, one defeat). They also recorded the most wins by any team in the group stage. The players have been in excellent form with Kamran Ghulam leading the runs chart. He will be expected to carry on his good form with the bat. Sajid Khan will be leading the bowling attack after bagging 62 wickets in 10 matches. The final promises to be an exciting contest.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KHP vs CEP Dream11 team

KHP: Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Rehan Afridi (W/K), Kamran Ghulam, Adil Amin, Imran Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Irfanullah Shah, Khalid Usman (C), Zohaib Khan, Sajid Khan, Musadiq Ahmed, Samiullah, Ashfaq Ahmed, Nabi Gul, Mehran Ibrahim, Mohammad Mohsin, Usman Khan Shinwari, Sameen Gul, Junaid Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Ahmed Jamal, Mohammad Irfan

CEP: Ali Shan (W/K), Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Saad, Ali Zaryab, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saad Nasim, Qasim Akram, Hasan Ali, Bilawal Iqbal, Ahmed Bashir, Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Rizwan Hussain, Salman Butt, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Ali.

KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for KHP vs CEP playing 11

Kamran Ghulam

Sajid Khan

Hasan Ali

Qasim Akram

KHP vs CEP match prediction: KHP vs CEP Dream11 team

KHP vs CEP live: KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction

As per our KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, CEP will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The KHP vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and KHP vs CEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KHP vs CEP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

