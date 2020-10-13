KHP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Sindh (SIN) are slated to feature in the 23rd league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. KHP vs SIN live action will commence at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, October 13 from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Cricket fans can catch KHP vs SIN live streaming on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, KHP vs SIN Dream11 team and top picks.

KHP vs SIN live: KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh are languishing at the bottom of the table with only three wins out of their seven matches. The team have given their fans a glimpse of hope after a solid show in their previous encounter. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's form is a major positive for the unit.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a star-studded squad to their name with some of Pakistan cricket's biggest T20 players in their line-up. Positioned at the second spot, consistent performances from their top-order batsmen have benefitted them significantly. Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman starred for the team in their previous encounter against Southern Punjab.

KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KHP vs SIN Dream11 team

KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SIN playing 11: KHP squad

Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan

KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SIN playing 11: SIN squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, MohHasan Aliammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan

KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks

M. Hafeez

S. Afridi

Anwar-Alo

K. Manzoor

KHP vs SIN live: KHP vs SIN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: M. Rizwan

Batsmen: K. Manzoor (vice-captain), M. Hafeez, S. Khan, F. Zaman (captain), A. Khan

All-rounders: Anwar-Ali

Bowlers: S. Afridi, W. Riaz, M. Hasnain, Arshad-Iqbal

KHP vs SIN live: KHP vs SIN match prediction

As per our KHP vs SIN match prediction, KHP are favourites to win the match.

Note: The KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and KHP vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KHP vs SIN match prediction and KHP vs SIN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

