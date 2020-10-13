KHP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Sindh (SIN) are slated to feature in the 23rd league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. KHP vs SIN live action will commence at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi on Tuesday, October 13 from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Cricket fans can catch KHP vs SIN live streaming on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel. Here is a look at our KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, KHP vs SIN Dream11 team and top picks.
The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh are languishing at the bottom of the table with only three wins out of their seven matches. The team have given their fans a glimpse of hope after a solid show in their previous encounter. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed's form is a major positive for the unit.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a star-studded squad to their name with some of Pakistan cricket's biggest T20 players in their line-up. Positioned at the second spot, consistent performances from their top-order batsmen have benefitted them significantly. Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman starred for the team in their previous encounter against Southern Punjab.
For his blazing innings @FakharZamanLive is the Man of the Match!#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #KPvSP pic.twitter.com/owk2EIuUCz— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 12, 2020
Wicketkeeper: M. Rizwan
Batsmen: K. Manzoor (vice-captain), M. Hafeez, S. Khan, F. Zaman (captain), A. Khan
All-rounders: Anwar-Ali
Bowlers: S. Afridi, W. Riaz, M. Hasnain, Arshad-Iqbal
As per our KHP vs SIN match prediction, KHP are favourites to win the match.
