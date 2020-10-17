KHP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to face Sindh in the 2nd semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our KHP vs SIN match prediction, KHP vs SIN Dream11 team and the probable KHP vs SIN playing 11.

KHP vs SIN live: KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the clash of teams that finished second and third in the league stage. KHP and SIN finished with 5 wins and 5 losses, however, it was the net run rate that helped KHP reach the second spot, while SIN finished third. Both teams faced each other twice in the league stage and shared the spoils. They lost their last match to Northern and will look to do well in the upcoming clash. Sindh lost their previous match to Southern Punjab and will be looking to win the contest and enter the final.

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the KHP vs SIN Dream11 team

KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: KHP squad for KHP vs SIN Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction: SIN squad for KHP vs SIN Dream11 team

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Sohail Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Saud Shakeel.

KHP vs SIN Dream11 Prediction: Top picks for KHP vs SIN Dream11 team

Shaheen Afridi

Mohammad Rizwan

Khurram Manzoor

Sohail Khan

KHP vs SIN match prediction: KHP vs SIN Dream11 team

KHP vs SIN live: KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction

As per our KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, KHP will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, KHP vs SIN top picks and KHP vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KHP vs SIN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

