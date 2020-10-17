KHP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are set to face Sindh in the 2nd semi-final of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Saturday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our KHP vs SIN match prediction, KHP vs SIN Dream11 team and the probable KHP vs SIN playing 11.
This is the clash of teams that finished second and third in the league stage. KHP and SIN finished with 5 wins and 5 losses, however, it was the net run rate that helped KHP reach the second spot, while SIN finished third. Both teams faced each other twice in the league stage and shared the spoils. They lost their last match to Northern and will look to do well in the upcoming clash. Sindh lost their previous match to Southern Punjab and will be looking to win the contest and enter the final.
Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal
Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Sohail Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Saud Shakeel.
As per our KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, KHP will be favourites to win the match.
