KHP Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Sindh (SIN) battle it out in Match 11 of the Pakistan National T20 Cup. The KHP vs SIN live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Monday, October 5 from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at our KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, KHP vs SIN Dream11 team and top picks.
Sindh have not had an ideal start to their campaign, having won only a single match out of the three they have featured in. Positioned at the fourth spot on the points table, a victory in this clash will give some much-needed boost to the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are a place ahead of the Sindh team at the third position, with only a single loss out of their three games. The KHP vs SIN live encounter is crucial for the sides as they look to rise up through the rankings in the competition. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa skipper Mohammad Rizwan has been in a terrific form in the competition.
Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan
Wicketkeeper: M. Rizwan
Batsmen: K. Manzoor, M. Hafeez (captain), Sharjeel Khan, F. Zaman
All-rounders: Iftikhar-Ahmed (vice-captain), H. Khan
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Sohail Khan, Anwar-Ali, M. Hasnain
As per our KHP vs SIN match prediction, KHP are favourites to win the match.
Note: The KHP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, top picks and KHP vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KHP vs SIN match prediction and KHP vs SIN Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.
