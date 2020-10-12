KHP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Southern Punjab (SOP) are set to battle it out in the 21st league match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Monday, October 12 at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi. KHP vs SOP live streaming will be available on the YouTube page of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Here is our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and our KHP vs SOP Dream11 team.

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team and preview

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team, on the back of some consistent performances in the competition, find themselves third in the standings. The team holds a chance to jump up to second with a victory in their upcoming battle. Southern Punjab are reeling at the bottom of the table with only a single win to their name. Both sides have had exceptional individual performances and will look to put up a strong show on Monday as well. Southern Punjab will look to avenge the defeat they received from the hands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Multan leg earlier this month.

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team, squad list

KHP vs SOP playing 11: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Zohaib Khan

KHP vs SOP playing 11: Southern Punjab squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team, top picks

M. Hafeez

S. Afridi

H. Talat

Khushdil-Shah

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: KHP vs SOP Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: M. Rizwan, Z. Ashraf

Batsmen: Khushdil-Shah, M. Hafeez (captain), F. Zaman, S. Maqsood, S. Malik

All-rounders: H. Talat (vice-captain)

Bowlers: S. Afridi, W. Riaz, Z. Mehmood

KHP vs SOP live: KHP vs SOP match prediction

As per our KHP vs SOP match prediction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will win this contest.

Note: The KHP vs SOP match prediction and KHP vs SOP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHP vs SOP Dream11 team and KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

