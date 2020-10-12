KHP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) and Southern Punjab (SOP) are set to battle it out in the 21st league match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Monday, October 12 at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at the Pindi Cricket Ground in Rawalpindi. KHP vs SOP live streaming will be available on the YouTube page of the Pakistan Cricket Board. Here is our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction and our KHP vs SOP Dream11 team.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa team, on the back of some consistent performances in the competition, find themselves third in the standings. The team holds a chance to jump up to second with a victory in their upcoming battle. Southern Punjab are reeling at the bottom of the table with only a single win to their name. Both sides have had exceptional individual performances and will look to put up a strong show on Monday as well. Southern Punjab will look to avenge the defeat they received from the hands of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Multan leg earlier this month.
Wicketkeepers: M. Rizwan, Z. Ashraf
Batsmen: Khushdil-Shah, M. Hafeez (captain), F. Zaman, S. Maqsood, S. Malik
All-rounders: H. Talat (vice-captain)
Bowlers: S. Afridi, W. Riaz, Z. Mehmood
As per our KHP vs SOP match prediction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will win this contest.
