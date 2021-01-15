KHP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan One Day Cup Match Preview

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will go up against Southern Punjab (SOP) in the upcoming match of the Pakistan One Day Cup on Saturday, January 16 at 9:30 AM PKT (10:00 AM IST). The match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi, Pakistan. Here's a look at our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, probable KHP vs SOP playing 11 and KHP vs SOP Dream11 team.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently leading the Pakistan One Day Cup standings with six points. Khalid Usman and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning three and losing one, coming against Sindh. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the table with two points and a win-loss record of 1-3.

Date: Saturday, January 16, 2021

Time: 9:30 AM PKT, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi, Pakistan

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa squad

Rehan Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman (C), Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Imran Khan, Usman Shinwari, Arshad Iqbal, Irfanullah Shah, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Wasim

KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Southern Punjab squad

Waqar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Zain Abbas, Mukhtar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman, Zahid Mahmood, Aaron Summers, Rahat Ali, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Umer Khan, Mohammad Imran

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Fakhar Zaman, Khalid Usman, Imran Khan

Southern Punjab: Umar Siddiq, Aamer Yamin, Zahid Mahmood

Wicketkeeper: Rehan Afridi

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin, Umar Siddiq

All-Rounders: Khalid Usman (C), Aamer Yamin, Kamran Ghulam

Bowlers: Zahid Mahmood, Rahat Ali, Imran Khan

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHP vs SOP match prediction and KHP vs SOP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHP vs SOP Dream11 team and KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

