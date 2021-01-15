KHP Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan One Day Cup Match Preview

Quick links:
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) will go up against Southern Punjab (SOP) in the upcoming match of the Pakistan One Day Cup on Saturday, January 16 at 9:30 AM PKT (10:00 AM IST). The match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi, Pakistan. Here's a look at our KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction, probable KHP vs SOP playing 11 and KHP vs SOP Dream11 team.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are currently leading the Pakistan One Day Cup standings with six points. Khalid Usman and team have played four matches so far in the tournament, winning three and losing one, coming against Sindh. Southern Punjab, on the other hand, are at the second last (5th) spot of the table with two points and a win-loss record of 1-3.
Also Read l Pakistan One Day Cup BAL vs SIN live stream, pitch and weather report, match preview
Rehan Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Adil Amin, Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman (C), Asif Afridi, Kamran Ghulam, Imran Khan, Usman Shinwari, Arshad Iqbal, Irfanullah Shah, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Wasim
Waqar Hussain, Zeeshan Ashraf, Umar Siddiq, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood (C), Zain Abbas, Mukhtar Ahmed, Aamer Yamin, Agha Salman, Zahid Mahmood, Aaron Summers, Rahat Ali, Ali Shafiq, Mohammad Ilyas, Umer Khan, Mohammad Imran
Also Read l Pakistan One Day Cup BAL vs KHP live stream, pitch and weather report, team updates
Also Read l BAL vs KHP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan One Day Cup match preview
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will come out on top in this contest.
KP on top! 👍— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 15, 2021
Points table: https://t.co/3PG2JzyQIf#HarHaalMainCricket | #PakistanCup pic.twitter.com/8fpQwKfAxo
Note: The KHP vs SOP match prediction and KHP vs SOP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHP vs SOP Dream11 team and KHP vs SOP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Also Read l NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks, team, Pakistan One Day Cup Match Preview
Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.