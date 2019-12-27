KHT Vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Khulna Tigers will square off against Rangpur Rangers in the 22nd match of the revamped 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League on Friday, December 27. The match will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 6:30 PM (IST).

Khulna Tigers had a great start to the tournament as they have won their first three opening games. But in the next two games, they have had to face consecutive defeats against Sylhet Thunder and Rajshahi Royals. The Tigers will look to bounce back and secure a win in this fixture and thereby get back to winning ways. They are placed fourth on the points table with 6 points to their name.

On the other hand, the Rangers couldn't have asked for a worse start as they have played 5 games and lost 4. Their first win of the season came in the last game against table-toppers Chattogram Challengers, which must have boosted their confidence. If they have to keep their hopes alive of making it to the playoffs, then they will have to secure a win in this game. They are currently placed at the last position on the points table. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

KHT vs RAN Squads

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam.

Rangpur Rangers Squad: Tom Abell (Captain), Jahurul Islam (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud and Rishad Hossain.

KHT vs RAN Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Cameron Delport, Mohammad Naim, Rilee Rossouw (Captain), Robbie Frylinck

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam

All-Rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Khulna Tigers are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

