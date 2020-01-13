KHT Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Qualifier 1 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Khulna Tigers will square off against Rajshahi Royals in the Qualifier 1 match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The match will take place on Monday, January 13 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game will commence at 6:00 PM (IST).

Khulna Tigers have performed consistently in the tournament as they have managed to win 8 and lose 4 out of the 12 games they have played. They are coming into the qualifier on the back of some good form as they have managed to win their last three league games. They ended the league stage with 16 points to their name and occupied the first position because of their superior run-rate.

On the other hand, Rajshahi Royals, despite not being as consistent, managed to grab the second spot on the points table as they managed to win 8 and lose 4 out of 12 games. Only a marginal difference in run-rate cost them the top spot. They beat Chattogram Challengers by 8 wickets in their last league game and ended the league with 16 points to their name. They will look to win this fixture and qualify for the final. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

KHT vs RAR Dream11 Squads

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Shamsur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Saif Hassan, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam.

Rajshahi Royals Squad: Andre Russell (Captain), Liton Das (Wicket-keeper), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

KHT vs RAR Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Rilee Rossouw, Ravi Bopara, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Irfan

All-Rounders: Andre Russell (Vice-captain), Afif Hossain

Khulna Tigers start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: KHULNA TIGERS & RAJSHAHI ROYALS' TWITTER HANDLE