KHT Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Khulna Tigers will face the Rajshahi Royals in the 9th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20. The match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram on Tuesday, December 17 at 1:00 PM IST. Mushfiqur Rahim will captain the Khulna Tigers and Andre Russell will lead the Rajshahi Royals. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | 3 feet huge no-ball in BPL comes under ICC scanner for spot fixing

KHT vs RAR Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Rajshahi Royals:

Andre Russell (captain), Liton Das (wicketkeeper), Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Alok Kapali, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Farhad Reza, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Kamrul Islam and Mohammad Irfan.

Khulna Tigers:

Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper/captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Aminul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam, Saif Hassan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Najibullah Zadran.

ALSO READ | Mushfiqur Rahim returns for IPL 2020 auction after slamming BPL salary gap

KHT vs RAR Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Liton Das (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen: Hazratullah Zazai, Alok Kapali, Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders: Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell (vice-captain), Robbie Frylinck

Bowlers: Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Shahidul Islam

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Andre Russell reveals interesting reasons behind refusing Big Bash offer for playing BPL

KHT vs RAR Prediction and Form Guide

Rajshahi Royals start as favourites to win.

The Khulna Tigers are currently fourth on the points table and have won their opening match. Their first match was against the Chattogram Challengers and they won the game by eight wickets. Their best batsmen were Rilee Rossouw and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Their best bowlers were Robbie Frylinck and Aminul Islam.

The Rajshahi Royals are currently first, having won both their games so far. Their last game was against the Sylhet Thunder and they won by eight wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Liton Das and Afif Hossain. Their best bowlers Farhad Reza and Alok Kapali.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh hopes to attract out-of-contract India players in BPL