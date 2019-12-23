KHT Vs RAR Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The 18th match of the ongoing 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League season will be played between Khulna Tigers and Rajshahi Royals. The match will be played at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. Their 20-overs fixture is scheduled for Monday, December 23 and will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Congratulations to Andre Fletcher from #RajshahRoyals for scoring the first century in this year's BBPL.



এ বছরের বঙ্গবন্ধু বিপিএল-এর প্রথম সেঞ্চুরি করায় রাজশাহী রয়্যালস্-এর পক্ষ থেকে সিলেট থান্ডারের ব্যাটসম্যান আন্দ্রে ফ্লেচারকে অভিনন্দন।#riseofroyals pic.twitter.com/meApMJLDMo — Rajshahi Royals (@RajshahiRoyals) December 21, 2019

KHT vs RAR Match preview

The ongoing seven-team tournament is the seventh season of Bangladesh’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 46 matches will be played across 4 venues of Bangladesh. Having won the previous edition, Comilla Victorians are the defending champions.

Khulna Tigers are currently placed second on the points table with 3 wins out of their 4 matches. Meanwhile, Rajshahi Royals are positioned third on the table with 2 wins and just 1 defeat out of their three fixtures. Their upcoming match at the Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium will be the second of the double-header schedule at the venue on December 23.

KHT vs RAR Squad details

KHT Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (C and WK), Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan, Shahidul Islam, Mohammad Amir, Robiul Haque, Shafiul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam

RAR Squad: Liton Das (WK), Hazratullah Zazai, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell (C), Ravi Bopara, Alok Kapali, Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Nawaz, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

KHT vs RAR Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain)

All-rounder – Robbie Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan, Andre Russell, Ravi Bopara

Batsmen – Liton Das (Vice-Captain), Saif Hassan, Shoaib Malik

Bowlers – Farhad Reza, Taijul Islam, Robiul Haque

Khulna Tigers start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Watch the Highlights of Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Rangers, 16th Match, Bangabandhu BPL 2019.https://t.co/rPVX5jZjA0 — BPLT20 (@Official_BPLT20) December 21, 2019

