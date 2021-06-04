KHTC Vs FCT Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks And ECST10 Kiel Preview

Match 19 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between 1.Kieler HTC and First Contact at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Friday, June 4. Here is our KHTC vs FCT Dream11 prediction, KHTC vs FCT Dream11 team, KHTC vs FCT best team and KHTC vs FCT player record.

KHTC vs FCT match preview

This is the second match of the day for 1.Kieler HTC after facing SG Hameln in the first match. The team has managed to register just four wins from their six matches in the tournament so far. Currently, the team is placed second on the points table. They lost to their last match to MTV Stallions by five wickets and will look to bounce back with a win.

First Contact will also be playing their second match of the day after facing SG Hameln in their first fixture. The team is not having the best of the tournament registering just one win and losing four matches in five matches played in total. They played their previous match against 1.Kieler HTC which they went onto lose by 40 runs. The team will be hoping to put the loss behind and register wins in the upcoming matches. Both teams faced each other earlier in the tournament in which 1.Kieler HTC came out victorious by 40 runs and so First Contact will look to settle the scores.

KHTC vs FCT weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match but rain will not be coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KHTC vs FCT Dream11 prediction.

KHTC vs FCT pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

KHTC vs FCT player record

For 1.Kieler HTC Chaitanya Pagadapoola and Sadiq Shenwari did well so far and both players will be expected to continue their fine form for the team in the upcoming fixtures. The team will hope for both these players fire and help them climb the points table by the end of the day. On the other hand, First Contact will want Zaahirshah Zakhil and Zaki Zakhil to continue their fine form for the team and help them win against SG Hameln. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

KHTC vs FCT Dream11 team

KHTC vs FCT Dream11 prediction

As per our KHTC vs FCT Dream11 prediction, 1.Kieler HTC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The KHTC vs FCT player record and as a result, the KHTC vs FCT best team is made on the basis of our own analysis.

