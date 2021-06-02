KHTC Vs FCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks And ECST10 Kiel Preview

Match 10 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between 1.Kieler HTC and First Contact at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 2. Here is our KHTC vs FCT Dream11 prediction, KHTC vs FCT Dream11 team, KHTC vs FCT best team and KHTC vs FCT player record.

KHTC vs FCT match preview

This is the second match of the day for 1.Kieler HTC who take on SG Hameln in their first match of the day. The team is unbeaten in the tournament so far winning their opening two fixtures. The team face Moorburger TSV on the opening day of the tournament and went onto win both the matches by 10 wickets and 34 runs respectively. The team will look to keep their unbeaten run intact by beating both SG Hameln and First Contact.

On the other hand, First Contact are place below them on the points table (3rd spot) after winning one match and losing three form four matches. They defeated Moorburger TSV by 15 runs in the first match before going down to the same opponent by 8 wickets in the second fixture. They will look to put the loss behind and put up a better fight against 1.Kieler HTC.

Coming to the groups Group A in the competition will witness teams like MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact, Kieler HTC and SG Hameln. In Group B Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg. The matches should be exciting to watch as teams battle each other to take the top spot in the group.



KHTC vs FCT weather report

There will be no rain during the match despite the condition being partly cloudy. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KHTC vs FCT Dream11 prediction

KHTC vs FCT pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

KHTC vs FCT player record

For 1.Kieler HTC Sadiq Shinwari and Shiraz Shah have done well so far and both players will be expected to continue their fine form for the team in the upcoming fixtures. The team will hope for both these players fire and help them reach to the top of the points table by the end of the day. On the other hand, First Contact will look up to Zahir Shah Zakhil and Zaki Zakhil to do well for the team and help them to their second win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

KHTC vs FCT Dream11 prediction

As per our KHTC vs FCT Dream11 prediction, KHTC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The KHTC vs FCT player record and as a result, the KHTC vs FCT best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHTC vs FCT Dream11 team and KHTC vs FCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

