KHTC Vs MTSV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Kiel 2021 Preview

Match1 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between Kieler HTC and Moorburger TSV at the Bayern Uerdingen Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, May 31. Here is our KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 prediction, KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 team, KHTC vs MTSV best team and KHTC vs MTSV player record.

KHTC vs MTSV match preview

Both the teams will be making their debuts in the ECS tournament with the opening doubleheader on Monday. The two teams will be keen on winning the first match and try to gain some psychological advantage before the second fixture. Speaking about the tournament, 10 top teams from Northern Germany will feature over 12 days in 48 T10 matches.

KHTC vs MTSV weather report

There will be no rain during the match which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 13 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KHTC vs MSV Dream11 prediction.

KHTC vs MTSV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

KHTC vs MTSV player record

For Kieler HTC skipper, Azam Azeem and Kiran Pagadapoola will be the key players for the team in the first two fixtures of the tournament. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the opening two fixtures and give the team a positive start. On the other hand, Moorburger TSV will look up to skipper Sachin Tawde and Aditya Gopinath to do well for the team and provide them with the winning start. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 team

KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 prediction

As per our KHTC vs MSV Dream11 prediction, MSV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHTC vs MTSV player record and as a result, the KHTC vs MTSV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 team and KHTC vs MTSV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode