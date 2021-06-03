KHTC Vs MTV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Kiel Preview

Match 13 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between 1.Kieler HTC and MTV Stallion at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Thursday, June 3. Here is our KHTC vs MTV Dream11 prediction, KHTC vs MTV Dream11 team, KHTC vs MTV best team, and KHTC vs MTV player record.

KHTC vs MTV match preview

1.Kieler HTC are currently in the second spot after playing four matches to date. The team has three wins and one loss and will look to narrow the gap on current table toppers and upcoming opponent MTV Stallions by winning the upcoming match against them. In the matches played on Wednesday, 1.Kieler HTC was beaten by SG Hameln by 8 wickets in their first match, before the team bounced back to beat the First COntact by 40 runs in their next fixture.

On the other hand, MTV Stallion will definitely start as favourites after keeping their unbeaten run intact. The team is currently leading the Group A points table after making it 6 wins out of 6. Their previous matches were against Moorburger TSV which they won by 25 runs and 8 runs. They will look to continue their winning momentum and win both matches against 1.Kieler HTC.

KHTC vs MTV weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover but there will be no rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KHTC vs MTV Dream11 prediction.

KHTC vs MTV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

KHTC vs MTV player record

For 1.Kieler HTC Chaitanya Pagadapoola and Adil Safderhave done well so far and both players will be expected to continue their fine form for the team in the upcoming fixtures. The team will hope for both these players fire and help them reach to the top of the points table by the end of the day. On the other hand, MTV Stallion will want Basit Orya and Prakash Singh to continue their fine form for the team and help them win against 1.Kieler HTC. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

KHTC vs MTV Dream11 team

KHTC vs MTV Dream11 prediction

As per our KHTC vs SGH Dream11 prediction, KHTC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHTC vs MTV player record and as a result, the KHTC vs MTV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHTC vs MTV Dream11 team and KHTC vs MTV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

