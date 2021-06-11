KHTC Vs SCE Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For ECS T10 Keil 2021

Kieler HTC will take on SC Europa in the first quarter-final of ECS T10 - Kiel on Friday, June 11 at the Kiel Cricket Ground in Kiel. The KHTC vs SCE live streaming will commence at 12:30 PM (IST) and 9:00 AM local time. Ahead of the contest, here is our KHTC vs SCE Dream11 prediction, KHTC vs SCE Dream11 team, KHTC vs SCE scorecard and KHTC vs SCE opener.

KHTC vs SCE match preview

Kieler HTC ended up at the second position in Group A with five wins and three losses in eight matches. Notably, they have won three out of their last five games which means they are in good form and are brimming with confidence. On the other hand, SC Europa who started the tournament brightly have faltered a little as they were thumped by Kummerfelder Sportverein in the last two games by 10 wickets. They finished third in the Group B points table with four wins and as many losses. Kieler HTC are certainly the favourites going into the contest, however, it would be wrong to write off SC Europa who also have the firepower to beat Kieler HTC. The winner of the clash will make a place in the semi-finals whereas the loser will be knocked out of the competition.

KHTC vs SCE weather report

There will be no rain during the match and the weather will be sunny which is a piece of good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 11 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are set to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KHTC vs SCE Dream11 prediction.

KHTC vs SCE pitch report

The pitch in Kiel is a new surface altogether prepared for the tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

KHTC vs SCE player record

For KHTC, Chaitanya Pagadapoola and A Safder will be the key players in the upcoming match. The team will hope for both these players to do well in the two fixtures and help them win the game. On the other hand, SCE will look up to Bilal Shinwari and Dawood Khan Aryubi, to do well for the team and help them gain two crucial points. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

KHTC vs SCE Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: C Pagadapoola (Captain), D Khan Aryubi

Batsmen: S Shinwari, N Mulakhil, B Atiqullah

All-rounders: I Aryubi (Vice-captain), A Latif, S Darwesh

Bowlers: A Safder, B Shinwari, A Azam

KHTC vs SCE Dream11 prediction

As per our KHTC vs SCE Dream11 prediction, KHTC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The KHTC vs SCE player record and as a result, the KHTC vs SCE best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHTC vs SCE Dream11 team and KHTC vs SCE Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

