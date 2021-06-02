KHTC Vs SGH Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, ECS T10 Kiel Preview



Match 9 of the ECS T10 Kiel 2021 will be played between 1.Kieler HTC and SG Hameln at the Kiel Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, June 2. Here is our KHTC vs SGH Dream11 prediction, KHTC vs SGH Dream11 team, KHTC vs SGH best team and KHTC vs SGH player record.

KHTC vs SGH match preview

1.Kieler HTC have made an unbeaten start to their campaign winning their opening two fixtures. The team face Moorburger TSV on the opening day of the tournament and went on to win both the matches by 10 wickets and 34 runs respectively. The team will look to keep their unbeaten run intact by beating struggling side SG Hameln.

On the other hand, SG Hameln are at the bottom of the points table after losing both their opening fixtures. They went down to MTV Stallions by 2 runs and 66 runs respectively. They will look to put the loss behind and put up a better fight against 1.Kieler HTC.

Coming to the groups, Group A in the competition will witness teams like MTV Stallions, Moorburger TSV, First Contact , Kieler HTC and SG Hameln. In Group B, Kummerfelder Sportverein, SC Europa, PSV Hann-Munden, VFB Fallersleben and THCC Hamburg are in the mix. The matches should be exciting to watch as teams battle each other to take the top spot in the group.



KHTC vs SGH weather report

There will be no rain during the match despite the condition being partly cloudy. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the KHTC vs SGH Dream11 prediction

KHTC vs SGH pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip is a completely new surface altogether prepared for this tournament. It will be difficult to say as to who between the batters and bowlers will have a say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and score runs.

KHTC vs SGH player record

For 1.Kieler HTC Sadiq Shinwari and Shiraz Shah have done well so far and both players will be expected to continue their fine form for the team in the upcoming fixtures. The team will hope for both these players to fire and help them reach the top of the points table by the end of the day. On the other hand, SG Hameln will look up to Rizwan Babar and Rahaman Safi to do well for the team and help them to their first win. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

KHTC vs SGH Dream11 team

KHTC vs SGH Dream11 prediction

As per our KHTC vs SGH Dream11 prediction, KHTC will come out on top in this contest.

Note The KHTC vs SGH player record and as a result, the KHTC vs SGH best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The KHTC vs SGH Dream11 team and KHTC vs SGH Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode