Kid Attempts MS Dhoni's Iconic Helicopter Shot While Playing 'Ice Cricket': Watch

MS Dhoni, the former India captain, is easily one of the most popular cricketers in the world, and his signature helicopter shot is no exception. A boy can be seen nailing Dhoni's famous helicopter shot while playing ice cricket in the Netherlands in a video that has gone popular on social media. A tiny boy is seen in the video attempting to smash the famous helicopter shot. After that, he can be seen skating between the wickets for singles with his ice skates on.

The 30-second-long video, which was shared on Twitter by a handle named Cricket District, has garnered more than 2,300 views in the past 48 hours. "Frozen pitch? No problem! Cricket on ice in Rotterdam, via @ernatruijens," the caption on the video read. Amongst those who reshared the video on social media is Jammu & Kashmir's latest pace sensation, Umran Malik. Malik, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, reposted the clip with a caption, including red heart and cricket bat emoticons.

Frozen pitch? No problem!



Cricket on ice in Rotterdam, via @ernatruijens ❄️⛸🏏🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/r7gxWNqsVw — Cricket District 🏏 (@cricketdistrict) March 1, 2022

Dhoni's career

As far as Dhoni is concerned, the Jharkhand cricketer took retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020. Dhoni played his last international game for India in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he failed to help his side win the semi-final match against New Zealand. Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20Is for India and scored 4876, 10,773, and 1,617 runs at averages of 38.1, 50.6, and 37.6, respectively. It was under Dhoni's captaincy that India won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy.

The 40-year-old cricketer will next be seen in action during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings as the side's second-choice player. He was retained for a hefty sum of Rs. 12 crore. Dhoni will continue to lead the side in IPL 2022, where he will look to defend his title from the previous edition. Dhoni's CSK created history last year after the franchise won its fourth IPL title. The upcoming edition of the cash-rich league could well be Dhoni's last year on the field as a player given the cricketer's fitness has dipped significantly.

Image: CricketDistrict/Twitter/AP

