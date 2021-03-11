Kieron Pollard Apologises To Dhanushka Gunathilaka For Erroneously Appealing Against Him

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has apologised to Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka after he had wrongly appealed against the latter for obstructing the field during the first ODI between the two sides at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Wednesday.

Pollard apologises to Gunathilaka

It so happened that during the 22nd over of the first innings, Gunathilaka had defended a slower delivery from Kieron Pollard and Pathum Nissanka who was standing at the non-strikers' end was keen on taking a quick single. However, Gunathilaka sent him back after taking a couple of steps. While trying to get back to his crease, the left-hander deflected the ball away from the West Indies captain with his leg.

An irate Pollard as well as the Windies players appealed for obstructing the field as the decision was made in the favor of the batsman and the opener eventually had to take the long walk back to the pavilion for the aforementioned incident.

After the match, Danushka Gunathilaka went on to confirm that Pollard had come to him and apologised after he had properly seen the video to realise that the batsman had not obstructed the field deliberately.

"He apologized, he told me he didn't see that properly at that time, and only after he saw the video he realized I didn't do anything," Danushka Gunathilake was quoted as saying by NewsWire.

The official Twitter handle of the West Indies Cricket Board, Windies Cricket took to the micro-blogging site and posted a couple of pictures showing that all is well between both Kieron Pollard and Danushka Gunathilaka. Furthermore, the reigning T20 world champions also mentioned that both players had a chat at the close of play.

West Indies draw first blood

Coming back to the contest, the Lankan batsmen n failed to capitalize on the stunning start given by the openers and were eventually bundled out for 232. The hosts chased down the total comfortably with 8 wickets to spare. Shai Hope scored a gutsy century, and his knock of 110 helped his side claim a crucial victory in the opening fixture of the One Day International series.