Kieron Pollard Arrives In UAE To Join Mumbai Indians Ahead Of Second Phase Of IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Kieron Pollard has arrived in the UAE to take part in the second phase of IPL 2021. The West Indies cricketer, who was captaining Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), reached Abu Dhabi late on Thursday, September 15, to join his IPL side ahead of season resumption. Pollard will undergo a two-day quarantine before joining Mumbai Indians in their opening match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, September 19. Mumbai Indians turned to social media to share pictures of Pollard arriving at the team hotel.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐒 𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 💥



Following Pollard's arrival, Mumbai Indians confirmed that all the players contracted with the franchise have now reached UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021. Earlier this week, Indian Test players who were in England for the five-match series arrived in the UAE to join the team for the remainder of the IPL. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Jasprit Bumrah were brought back from England in a chartered flight. Mumbai Indians franchise has been in the UAE for the past one month, where it had set up a camp for its domestic uncapped players to train ahead of the resumption of the IPL.

IPL 2021

The second leg of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin from September 19 with the blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The knockout stage of the competition will begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the UAE leg.

The IPL 2021 was initially postponed in May this year after several franchises started reporting COVID-19 cases from inside the camp. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first ones to test COVID positive followed by a couple of cases inside the Chennai Super Kings's coaching unit. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also reported a breach in their bubble when Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the virus. The BCCI later announced that the IPL has been moved to the UAE due to safety concerns.

