Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo Tied In Unique Feat With 15 T20 Titles Each

In what can be said as a unique feat that no one has achieved yet, Dwayne Bravo and the current skipper of the West Indies T20 International team are tied with 15 T20 titles each to their names. Bravo clinched his 15th T20 title on Wednesday, as his Caribbean Premier League side St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the CPT 2021 title by defeating St. Lucia Kings by 3 wickets in a last-ball thriller. On the other hand, Pollard won his last T20 title in the previous year, during the India Premier League 2020 for the Mumbai Indians.

Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo are currently tied at the top with 15 T20 trophies each



Will one of them edge ahead with #IPL2021? pic.twitter.com/jRn70g3f3G — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 16, 2021

Dwyane Bravo, a genuine all-rounder from Trinidad, is well known worldwide for his brilliant bowling skills and hard-hitting abilities with the bat. He has played 500 T20 matches for various teams and has scored 6574 runs and dismissed batsmen 540 times in total. He has won two IPL titles while playing for the Chennai Super Kings in 2011 and 2018, one Champions League T20 title with CSK, one Stanford 20/20 title in 2008, and two Caribbean Twenty20 titles in 2011-12, 2012-13 while playing for Trinidad and Tobago. He has also won the Caribbean Premier League title four times in 2015, 2017, 2018, and 2020 while playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders. His latest CPL title win with St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots was his fifth title in the tournament. He won the Bangladesh Super League in 2016 with the Dhaka Dynamites and the Pakistan Super league in 2019 with the Quetta Gladiators. Adding to his list of T20 titles, he also clinched the ICC World Twenty 20 title twice with the West Indies team in 2012 and 2016.

Bravo and Pollard clinched ICC World Twenty 20 trophy together in 2012

Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard’s 15 T20 titles include winning the Stanford 20/20 tournament in 2008, Caribbean Twenty20 title in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 season, five IPL titles with Mumbai Indians in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 as well as two Champions League Twenty 20 titles in 2011 and 2013. He has also won the KFC Twenty20 Big Bash League in the 2010-11 season with South Australia and the Bangladesh Premier League with the Dhaka Gladiators in 2012. He has won the Caribbean Premier League twice in 2014 and 2015. The 2014 CPL season was won by Barbados Tridents, whereas he lifted the title in 2020 with the Trinbago Knight Riders. He has also won the Ram Slam T20 Challenge in 2014-15 and the ICC World Twenty 20 with West Indies in 2012. Pollard has played 561 T20 matches and scored 11159 runs and scalped 298 wickets in the process.

Image: AP