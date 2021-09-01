Kieron Pollard Furious After Umpire Denies Trinbago Knight Riders A Wide At CPL 2021 Game

The sight of Kieron Pollard getting angry and frustrated is very rare as the West Indian is known for keeping a cool head under pressure. However, the cricketer on Tuesday was left disappointed by a poor umpiring decision during the Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Kings in CPL 2021 which was played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

Kieron Pollard disappointment was visible during the 19th over of the Trinbago Knight Riders innings who were asked to bat first. Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert had put on a great partnership as the duo looked to add some quick runs. Wahab Riaz who was bowling the over bowled a wide yorker and Seifert stretched and tried to get bat on the ball. however, he couldn’t reach the ball. The batsman thought that the umpire would call it a wide ball but the decision did not go in their favour. Pollard expressed his disappointment by walking away from the non-striker’s end far from the actual position where the batsman had to stand. He stood near the 30-yard mark to show his displeasure, the video of which has gone viral now.

Trinbago Knight Riders comfortably beat St Lucia Kings

After struggling at 68/4 in the 12th over, Trinbago Knight Riders staged a great comeback to post 158 runs in their allotted 20 overs for a loss of 7 wickets. Both Kieron Pollard and Seifert restored the team's innings putting on 78 runs for the fifth wicket. While the skipper Pollard scored 41 off 29 balls, Seifert scored 37 off only 25 balls.

St Lucia Kings in their reply kept on losing wickets at regular intervals which affected their run chase and lost the match by 27 runs. Wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher was the top scorer for the team with 81 runs from 55 balls which included six fours and four sixes. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Mark Deyal were the other top scorer for the team with 14 runs. For Trinbago Knight Riders Ravi Rampaul picked up 3 wickets, while Isuru Udana picked up 2 wickets. Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein picked up one wicket apiece.