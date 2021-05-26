Kieron Pollard Gets Witty In Revealing Reason Behind His Success With Mumbai Indians

West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard is among the most prominent T20 players in the world. The lanky all-rounder is a globetrotter who has featured in several franchise-based T20 leagues across the world. However, the kind of success and popularity that he has attained by playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is not something every player can achieve.

Kieron Pollard reveals reason behind is passion for cricket

Pollard is one of the very few players in the IPL who has been with the same franchise for more than a decade. The all-rounder came into the limelight after his exploits in the now-defunct Champions League in 2009. While playing for Trinidad and Tobago, Pollard set the stage ablaze with his scintillating batting and made the cricketing community take note of him.

Mumbai Indians were might impressed with Pollard's all-round abilities as they bought him the following year in 2010 for a price of ₹3.47 crore. Since then, the 33-year old has put in consistent performances for Mumbai and has been the linchpin of their setup. Recently, Pollard revealed the reason behind his colossal success in India's cricketing carnival through a comment on Mumbai Indians' Instagram post.

In the post, Pollard's teammate, Suryakumar Yadav was being interviewed where he was asked if he could start bowling medium pace to give Pollard a break. The batsman replied saying that there's no way one can take bowling away from Pollard as he bowls from his heart. Suryakumar further said that Pollard bowls with absolute passion and also cited the example of the IPL 2021's electrifying game between MI and CSK.

In that game, while chasing 218 set by CSK, the West Indian star scored an unbeaten 87 off 34 balls to guide his Rohit Sharma-led side to a sensational win from an improbable situation. However, Suryakumar Yadav stated that he is sure that the two wickets (Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina) that Pollard picked in the same over during the Chennai innings is something that he cherishes more than his blistering knock.

Kieron Pollard also commented on the video and revealed the reason behind his brilliant performances. The Caribbean all-rounder cheekily pointed out the massive paycheque he earns from the franchises as the reason behind his success. Pollard wrote, "Pa$$ion' with two wink emoticons. The Mumbai Indians star wittily used the dollar sign to describe his passion.

Kieron Pollard IPL 2021

The Kieron Pollard IPL 2021 stint was short but a memorable one. In seven games, he scored 168 runs at a stunning average of 56.00 and a blistering strike rate of 171.42. Pollard also bagged three wickets at an average of 18.00 and an economy rate of 7.53. He would like to replicate the same performances for his side when IPL 2021 resumes.

Kieron Pollard net worth figure

According to caknowledge.com, the Kieron Pollard net worth is estimated to be around ₹100 crore. The aforementioned figure comprises the compensation he receives for leading the West Indies team in limited-overs matches. The dynamic all-rounder was picked up by the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians side ahead of the 2010 season of the Indian Premier League. The T20 veteran has been an inseparable part of the team since then. Kieron Pollard's IPL 2021 salary stands at ₹5.40 crore. He also takes home hefty paycheques for his appearances in other global franchise-based leagues.

Disclaimer: The above Kieron Pollard net worth and salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM