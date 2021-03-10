Kieron Pollard Instigates Chris Gayle, Issues Challenge To WI Teammate Ahead Of IPL 2021

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard recently entered his name into the record books by smacking Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in an over. The T20 powerhouse became only the third player in international cricket after Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh to collect 36 runs off a single over. Pollard, who is slated to represent defending champions Mumbai Indians in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season, is currently leading the West Indies in their limited-overs home series against Sri Lanka.

Kieron Pollard issues an open challenge to Chris Gayle ahead of IPL 2021

West Indies batting giants Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard are often considered among the greatest six-hitters in modern-day limited-overs cricket. Moreover, the two cricketers also lead the pack for hitting the most sixes across all T20 matches. While Gayle has struck 1,009 sixes in 416 matches, Pollard has cleared the fence 713 times in 534 games. The third on the list is New Zealand legend Brandon McCullum with 485 and he is followed by a pantheon of legends all in close proximity with each other.

Interestingly, the Chris Gayle vs Kieron Pollard six-hitting rivalry has now taken a new turn after the latter issued an open challenge to his former national captain. As shared by Punjab Kings on their social media accounts, Pollard has said that he is “looking forward” to seeing Gayle join the six-sixes in an over club alongside him. In response, Punjab Kings accepted the challenge on behalf of their elite opening batsman.

While Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard occupy the top two spots in terms of the number of sixes hit in T20 cricket, the same is not the case in exclusive IPL records. Punjab Kings opener Gayle, who has played for several franchises since the inception of the tournament back in 2008, has powered his way to 349 sixes in just 132 IPL matches to lead an elite club. On the other hand, Pollard is placed at No. 6 on the list with 198 sixes as he trails behind the likes of AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma as well as Virat Kohli.

Kieron Pollard’s six sixes in an over vs Sri Lanka: watch video

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI updates

Before the two cricketers square off in the IPL 2021 on April 23, they will join forces for their national side in their upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka. The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI is scheduled to be played on March 10 in Antigua. Earlier, West Indies pipped the visitors in the T20I series by a 2-1 margin.

WI vs SL live streaming details

With a jam-packed sports schedule, the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will not be telecast live in India. However, fans will be able to catch the WI vs SL live stream on the FanCode app and website. For West Indies vs Sri Lanka live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two teams.

Image source: IPLT20.COM