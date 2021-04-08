Kieron Pollard IPL 2021 Salary: How Much Has Kieron Pollard Earned From IPL Over The Years

Kieron Pollard is one of the very few players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) who has been with the same franchise for more than a decade. The all-rounder came into the limelight after his exploits in the now-defunct Champions League in 2009. While playing for Trinidad and Tobago, Pollard set the stage ablaze with his scintillating batting and made the cricketing community take note of him.

Kieron Pollard IPL salary and total earnings

Mumbai Indians were might impressed with Pollard's all-round abilities as they bought him the following year in 2010 for a price of â‚¹3.47 crore. Since then, the 33-year old has put in consistent performances for Mumbai and has been the linchpin of their setup. During the next three years (2011-13), Pollard was paid â‚¹4.14 crore, â‚¹4.52 crore and â‚¹4.79 crore respectively.

The West Indian's glorious performances earned him a huge salary hike. Kieron Pollard IPL salary in 2014 was â‚¹7.5 crore. His salary further increased to â‚¹9.5 crores in 2015, an amount that he earned annually until 2017. Since the last three seasons, Kieron Pollard IPL salary has been â‚¹5.4 crores.

The cricketer is once again set to reprise his role for Mumbai Indian in IPL 2021. The Kieron Pollard IPL 2021 salary is â‚¹5.4 crore. Kieron Pollard's IPL 2021 form will be instrumental in determining Mumbai's chances of defending their title. The all-rounder will be back in action in the MI vs RCB tournament opener that will be played on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB match will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). Here's a look at the MI squad for IPL 2021.

MI squad

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

Kieron Pollard net worth figure

According to caknowledge.com, the Kieron Pollard net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹100 crores. The aforementioned figure comprises the compensation he receives for leading the West Indies team in limited-overs matches. The dynamic all-rounder was picked up by the Mumbai Indians side ahead of the 2010 season of the Indian Premier League. The T20 veteran has been an inseparable part of the team since then. Kieron Pollard's IPL 2021 salary stands at â‚¹5.40 crore. He also takes home hefty paycheques for his appearances in other global franchise-based leagues.

