Kieron Pollard Net Worth, IPL 2021 Salary, Top Honours And Six 6s Against Sri Lanka

The West Indies' limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has over the years established himself as a mainstay in white-ball cricket for his national side. The swashbuckling batsman is a lucrative pick in franchise-cricket as well, considering his power-hitting capabilities. The player was at his destructive best against Sri Lanka on Wednesday as he smashed spinner Akila Dananjaya for six 6s in an over. Here we take a look at the player's net worth and other details.

Kieron Pollard net worth figure

According to caknowledge.com, the Kieron Pollard net worth is estimated to be around ₹100 crores. The aforementioned figure comprises the compensation he receives for leading the West Indies team in limited-overs matches. The dynamic all-rounder was picked up by the Mumbai Indians side ahead of the 2010 season of the Indian Premier League. The T20 veteran has been an inseparable part of the team since then. The Kieron Pollard IPL 2021 salary stands at ₹5.40 crore. He also takes home a hefty paycheck for his appearances in other global franchise-based leagues.

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Has THIS Possession Which Graeme Swann Wants For His 'Skiing Holidays'

Kieron Pollard IPL 2021

The 33-year-old has contributed significantly to the success of the Mumbai Indians. The seasoned campaigner was retained by the defending champions ahead of the IPL 2021 auction. The player is also a part of the leadership group and is likely to play a massive role in the forthcoming edition as well.

ALSO READ | India Bowl Out England For 205 On Day One Of 4th Test

Mumbai Indians players retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

ALSO READ | Kevin Pietersen Hails Indian Spinners' Bowling Against England In Ahmedabad Test

Mumbai Indians players purchased in IPL 2021 auction: Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (₹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (₹2.4 crore), James Neesham (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (₹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (₹20 lakh).

ALSO READ | India Vs England 4th Test: Netizens Point Out Super Co-incidence In Mohammad Siraj Wickets

Kieron Pollard sixes: WI captain becomes third player to smash six 6s in an over in international cricket

Known to be a phenomenal striker of the cricket ball, Kieron Pollard has the ability to shift the momentum of a contest with his batting. The star player claimed a tremendous feat on Wednesday, as he became only the third player after Yuvraj Singh and Herschelle Gibbs to hit six 6s in an over in international cricket. Pollard smashed Sri Lanka's spinner Akila Dananjaya all over the ground and accumulated 36 runs from his over. Hosts West Indies ultimately managed to register a stunning 4-wicket victory in the first fixture of their three-match series against Sri Lanka.

You will never have a better Mastercard Priceless Moment than this one! 👌🏾 @KieronPollard55 became the 1st West Indian to hit 6 sixes in a T20I over!#WIvSL #MastercardPricelessMoment #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/YOGItXOY8H — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 4, 2021

Disclaimer: The above Kieron Pollard net worth and salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source:AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.