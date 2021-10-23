Kieron Pollard Reacts To Dismal Loss Vs ENG; 'this Is Something We've All Experienced'

West Indies suffered a humiliating defeat against England in the T20 World Cup as the Eoin Morgan led side chased down the target in just 8.2 overs. The Kieron Pollard side set a meagre target of 56 runs as only one batter got to cross double figures. This was West Indies' second-lowest total in an international T20 match.

After the brutal defeat, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard gave his reaction, highlighting that it was an 'unacceptable performance' from their end.

West Indies vs England: Kieron Pollard reacts to brutal loss

While speaking after the match, West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard said, "There's not a lot to explain - it was an unacceptable performance, but we do need to take this on the chin and move on. It's a matter of finding our straps, we have to find a way to get a fighting total on the board, today was a day where we couldn't find that balance, but we need to forget this and move on. This is an international sport, such days happen, but we need to find a solution. We have played a lot of T20 cricket around the world, this is something we have all experienced, you'll have to accept such days."

Pollard then added that the team has not lost hope as this was their first match and there are still four games remaining in the tournament which they look forward to. "Each game is important, we still have four games in the tournament and we'll have to look forward. Got an opportunity due to the injury, things do happen for a reason, he (Hosein) has worked hard in domestic cricket, his attitude is fantastic, he has plenty of energy and that's fantastic. I told the guys to give our best at the halfway stage," added West Indies skipper.

T20 World Cup: West Indies vs England review

Having batted first, West Indies for all out for just 55 runs in 14.2 overs. Chris Gayle ended the innings as the highest scorer as he hit 13 runs off 13 deliveries. Meanwhile, no other West Indies batter scored double-digit runs to summarize their terrible performance with the bat. Adil Rashid was the pick among the English bowlers as he claimed four wickets and conceded just 2 runs in 2.2 overs.

In reply, England chased down the target in just 8.2 overs as openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler scored most of the runs. Roy scored 11 runs off 10 deliveries before he was dismissed by 37-year old veteran Ravi Rampaul, while Buttler scored an unbeaten 24 run knock off just 22 deliveries. After an impressive victory, England will hope to repeat a similar performance when they face Bangladesh on October 27.