Kieron Pollard Reveals Stance On 'Mankading' During DC Game, Fans React To MI Star's Take

Match 13 of the Indian Premier League saw the Delhi Capitals beat the Mumbai Indians team 2021 by 6 wickets on Tuesday, April 21 even after Rohit Sharma scored an admirable 44 runs from 30 balls. The match saw a brilliant 4-wicket haul by Amit Mishra and a stable batting inning by Shikhar Dhawan which overshadowed the Rohit Sharma inning. The match also saw an interesting event unfold during its 10th over. Kieron Pollard gave a mankading warning to Shikhar Dhawan as he was moving away from the crease before the ball was even delivered.

Fans reacted by saying that Mankad should be considered as a run-out and teams should make it a regular thing if the batsman leaves the crease early. Mankading has been a topic of debate among the fans as there is not much clarity whether a bowler should remove the bails at the non-striker end if the batsman oversteps his crease. The law allows the bowler to get the non-striker batsmen out if he steps out of the crease before the delivery. Still, fans and some experts believe that mankading is not ideal in the spirit of the game.

R Ashwin Mankading incident

The event first gained widespread attention when Ravichandran Ashwin took the bails off at the non-striker end when Jos Buttler left the crease before the ball was being delivered. Upon appeal, the decision was reviewed by the umpire and Jos Buttler was given out. The Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) won the match against the Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs with the fans creating a widespread debate whether Ashwin did the right thing.

Mankading, although legal by the laws is considered an unfavourable move in the cricket world. Fans can only be left speculating whether Mumbai Indians team 2021 would have won their 3rd consecutive win if Pollard had taken the opportunity to Mankad since Shikhar Dhawan scored the maximum runs for the Delhi Capitals. The R Ashwin Mankading incident brought a renewed light to the topic and fans are demanding that Mankading should be considered as a run-out.

Harsha Bhogle and Venkatesh Prasad share their views

The bowler overstepping by a few inches is penalised, but a batsman backing up a few yards isn’t.

The bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far. PERIOD.



Calling it against the spirit of the game is a joke @ICC .#CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/vIHqbe6fWU — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 20, 2021

The Indian Premier League 2021 has instances where the batman is seen standing way outside of the crease before the ball is delivered. Match 12 between the CSK vs RR saw Dwayne Bravo standing way outside the crease when Chetan Sakariya was bowling. Looking at how far Bravo was standing from the non-striker crease, Harsha Bhogle commented that a bowler is entirely within his rights to run the overstepping batsman and it should be almost mandatory in team meetings where the team encourages the bowler to run out the batsman. The former Indian cricketer, Venkatesh Prasad tweeted that a bowler overstepping by few inches is always penalised but a batsman standing few yards apart from his crease isn’t. He added that the bowler has every right to run out a batsman backing up so far.

